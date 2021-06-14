Deadline Approaches for Dia Teens

Program for creative thinkers, artists

The deadline to apply for the Dia Teens program, which will take place during the summer and 2021-22 academic year in-person at Dia:Beacon, are due by Wednesday (June 16).

Students must be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year of high school in the fall. Preference is given to students who can participate beginning this summer and continuing through the 2021-22 school year.

The program, which begins July 12, is designed for “creative thinkers, experimenters, art-makers and art-lovers, and anyone with an open mind who is interested in getting to know contemporary art with peers from across the Hudson Valley.” There is not cost.

For an application and more information, see diaart.org. A group interview will be held on June 19.