Counties Get Money  for Emergency Dispatch

Putnam, Dutchess among recipients
New York State said on June 11 it would distribute $10 million to counties to improve 9-1-1 response and emergency-dispatch operations.
Putnam County will receive $93,237 and Dutchess will get $159,510.
The Highlands Current (https://highlandscurrent.org/2021/06/19/counties-get-money-%E2%80%A8for-emergency-dispatch/)
