Garrison School Hires Teacher, Administrator

School fills science, tech positions

The Garrison school board approved two hires on Wednesday (June 16).

Rachel Arbor was named as the environmental education teacher, a newly created position, at the school, which has grades K-8. Most recently, she was a middle-school science teacher in Longmont, Colorado.

Michael Sammartano was hired as director of technology and innovation. A former middle-school earth sciences teacher, he has been an instruction and innovation coach in the Mamaroneck school district since 2015. He is also the co-founder and director of technology for the STEM Leadership Center.