Local Officials Recognize Juneteenth

This week, President Joe Biden enacted a law declaring June 19 as a federal holiday to mark Juneteenth.

On June 19, 1865, more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his forces on April 9, Union Gen. Gordon Granger informed enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. Although President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier, but Juneteenth represents the official end of slavery in the U.S.

In Galveston, Granger delivered General Order No. 3, which said: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district includes the Highlands, said in a statement this week:

As we celebrate freedom on Juneteenth, let us remember the generations lost to the horrific institution of slavery. It has been 156 years since U.S. General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas to share the news that all enslaved Americans were freed from captivity, yet we still have work to do to ensure this country honors its fundamental promise of democracy for every American.

In Beacon, Mayor Lee Kyriacou issued a proclamation that reads: