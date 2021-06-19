Metro-North to Add Trains

Four more trains at rush hours

Metro-North plans to restore four trains to the morning rush hour and four to the evening on the Hudson Line beginning Monday (June 21), including two additional round-trip trains between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central Station that will make stops at Beacon, Cold Spring and Garrison.

The changes will bring the commuter railroad to 67 percent of its pre-pandemic shutdown service levels. It plans to add more trains on Aug. 29 to bring service to 83 percent on weekdays and 70 percent on weekends.

The railroad has also extended the weekday hours of the Grand Central entrances on 46th, 47th and 48th streets to 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.