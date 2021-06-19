Street Closure, Stairs Repair in Cold Spring

The Village of Cold Spring announced that Paulding Avenue will be closed to vehicles from Academy Street to Route 9D on Tuesday (June 22) for a water line repair at the intersection of Paulding and 9D.

Residents in the immediate area may experience a temporary interruption of water service and/or some discoloration.

The village also will be making repairs to the staircase from Maple Terrace to Main Street beginning Monday (June 21). The stairs will remain closed through Friday (June 25).