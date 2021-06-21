Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents in May

Beacon officers responded to 614 calls, including 28 auto crashes and 12 domestic disputes.

Saturday, May 1

A North Elm Street caller reported that someone had fraudulently opened an account in his name.

Sunday, May 2

Officers responded to a vehicle fire on Sycamore Drive to assist the Beacon Fire Department.

Officers responded to a report of a fight on Main Street.

Tuesday, May 4

A Green Street caller reported graffiti on a building.

Thursday, May 6

A West Center Street caller reported that vehicle insurance and unemployment insurance had been fraudulently filed under her name.

Friday, May 7

A Main Street caller reported that the license plate had been stolen off his vehicle.

A Main Street caller reported damage to his vehicle after a hit-and-run.

Saturday, May 8

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence where they found a man with a stab wound to his leg. He was transported by Mobile Life to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Sunday, May 9

At about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to report of domestic violence in which the victim sustained a head laceration from a glass bottle.

Following an auto crash on Main Street, Andrew J. Bayer, 20, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police officers responded at about 4 p.m. to a call at the intersection of Main Street and North Cedar streets for a report of the crash of a vehicle into a building and an injured child. Upon arrival, it was determined that two vehicles had collided in the intersection and the force of the impact caused one vehicle to strike two unoccupied parked vehicles and the second vehicle to jump the curb coming to rest on the sidewalk. A 6-year-old boy’s foot was trapped underneath a rear tire and numerous bystanders were able to push the vehicle off of his foot. Both drivers along with the child were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries by Beacon Volunteer Ambulance, Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance and Mobile Life Support Services. An investigation into the accident led to several traffic citations being issued. The Beacon Fire Department assisted.

Tuesday, May 11

Officers responded to a landlord/tenant dispute on North Avenue.

A Tompkins Avenue caller reported ongoing harassment from her neighbor.

A Davis Street caller reported that an account had been opened using his personal information.

Wednesday, May 12

At about 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person who had received a hand laceration from a knife. A suspect was located nearby and charged with assault, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon. The defendant was arraigned and released to probation.

Thursday, May 13

A Main Street caller reported that her landlord had moved her belongings out of her residence before her lease ended.

Saturday, May 15

A DePuyster Avenue caller reported being harassed via text message.

Monday, May 17

In Highland, a Beacon man was remanded to the Ulster County Jail following two alleged domestic incidents within 10 hours of each other in Lloyd. Police there said Michael Thomas, 29, was initially charged on May 15 with misdemeanor assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and petit larceny after he was involved in a domestic dispute. He was arraigned and issued an order of protection and released. He was arrested 10 hours later and charged with felony criminal contempt after he allegedly went back to the residence and attempted to gain entry, violating the order of protection. He was arraigned again and this time remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

Tuesday, May 18

After a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue, John M. Diamond, 27, of Chester, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

After a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue, Dylan M. Cronk, 31, of Beacon, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Wednesday, May 19

A Rombout Avenue caller reported someone trying to file unemployment benefits under her name.

Thursday, May 20

A DePuyster Avenue caller reported that someone had tried to file vehicle insurance under her name.

Following a fight, Ryan A. Manzi, 29, of Beacon, was charged with assault.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Friday, May 21

Officers responded to a one-car auto crash on Wolcott Avenue.

Saturday, May 22

New York State troopers arrested Daniel R. Usher, 31, of Beacon, after a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. on Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson on charges of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and driving while intoxicated. Troopers said the suspect was in possession of 25.2 grams of cocaine. He was arraigned virtually before the Town of Cortlandt Court and released on his own recognizance.

Wednesday, May 26

A Madison Avenue caller reported being harassed by an individual online.

A Robert Cahill Drive caller reported damage to a parked vehicle.

A West Willow Street caller reported that her fence had been painted without permission.

Friday, May 28

A caller reported that his dog was bitten by another dog.

Monday, May 31

Mariah B. Mejias, 23, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

A Liam Drive caller reported that a package had been stolen from her porch.

A caller reported a scratch to his vehicle while it was parked on Main Street.