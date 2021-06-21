Film Society Returns

Announces summer season

Amid announcements that it is safe to gather together outdoors, the Cold Spring Film Society cheerily announced its 10th free summer series this week. It was canceled last summer because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To recap a decade of movies by the river at Dockside Park, the society is bringing back perennial favorites: The Princess Bride (1987) on July 10, Casablanca (1942) on July 24, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) on Aug. 7, and North by Northwest (1959) on Aug. 21. It also will present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) on Sept. 17 at the Boscobel House & Gardens in Garrison.

As it prepared to implement COVID-19 protocols, including requiring reservations to limit attendance, the society was pleasantly surprised when New York State on Tuesday (June 15) lifted social-distancing restrictions. The society said it will change its requirements for spectators before the July 10 opening as needed; see its website at coldspringfilm.org for updates.

“We couldn’t ask for a better gift for our 10th anniversary,” said Jennifer Zwarich, who is a member of the operating committee of the nonprofit. “Our community stepped up in a big way and helped us replace our old screen, and then Gov. Cuomo lifted most COVID-19 restrictions. We are looking at the real possibility of a fairly normal summer film season, and all of us could use a little bit of normal.”