Police Looking for Missing Philipstown Teen

The New York State Police said on Tuesday (June 22) they are searching for a missing Philipstown teenager.
The family of James Thesing, 16, reported him missing, police said. He is described as white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, with long brown hair, blue eyes and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark plaid shirt and blue jeans.
If anyone has any information about James’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the State Police at 914-769-2600 and refer to case 10294229. For updates, see Facebook or Twitter.
