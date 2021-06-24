Letter: Climate Smart

The most recent meeting of the Climate Smart Philipstown Task Force was held in person, a real treat after 15 months of Zoom. We are thrilled to see businesses returning to normal after the disruptions of COVID-19. We also miss eating on real dishes in restaurants.

Our community could quickly reduce the amount of trash and plastics that we are adding to the waste stream by returning to washable dishware where possible. The task force would like to ask restaurants using disposables for in-person dining to return to the use of reusable dishes and cutlery. Filling customers’ travel mugs helps too. Thank you for your consideration.

Tara Vamos, Cold Spring