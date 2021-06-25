Beacon Names Police Advisory Committee

Nine-member panel will follow up on reform plan

Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou announced on Tuesday (June 22) the appointment of a nine-member Police Advisory Committee, created in response to a state mandate to municipalities to review law enforcement policies and procedures.

The committee will develop recommendations that follow up on the city’s Police Reform and Modernization Collaborative Plan, which was released in March.

The committee will be led by the former co-chairs of the group that drafted the reform plan: the Rev. John Perez of Faith Temple Church and Mark Ungar, a political science and criminal justice professor at City University of New York. Its other members are: