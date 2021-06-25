Beacon Names Police Advisory Committee

Nine-member panel will follow up on reform plan
Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou announced on Tuesday (June 22) the appointment of a nine-member Police Advisory Committee, created in response to a state mandate to municipalities to review law enforcement policies and procedures.
The committee will develop recommendations that follow up on the city’s Police Reform and Modernization Collaborative Plan, which was released in March.
The committee will be led by the former co-chairs of the group that drafted the reform plan: the Rev. John Perez of Faith Temple Church and Mark Ungar, a political science and criminal justice professor at City University of New York. Its other members are:
- Marcia Frahman, who has served as president of the Howland Public Library board, chair of the city’s Human Relations Commission and was a member of the Police Chief Search Committee.
- Addison Goodson, a member of the Human Rights Commission who served on the Police Reform and Modernization Committee.
- Lloyd Jones, the resident superintendent of Davies South Terrace for the past 27 years. A U.S. Army veteran, he has extensive experience liaising between the Beacon Police Department and the community.
- Paula Lanier, a 1983 graduate of Beacon High School and 20-year resident of the city.
- Xavier Mayo, a founding member of Beacon 4 Black Lives.
- John Rembert, who served in the U.S. Army for 27 years and was awarded the Bronze Star. Rembert, a minister, is a former City Council member and was a member of the Police Chief Search Committee.
- Brooke Simmons, a founding board member of I Am Beacon who served on the Police Reform and Modernization Committee, Recreation Committee, City Charter Commission, Spirit of Beacon Day Committee and the Centennial Committee.