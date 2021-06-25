The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

FOURTH OF JULY

SUN 4

Declaration of Independence

BEACON

11 a.m. City Hall (Courtroom)

1 Municipal Plaza

The city will host its annual reading of the founding document after canceling it in 2020 because of the pandemic shutdown. This year will mark the 11th year of the readings, which began in 2011.

SUN 4

Independence Day Celebration

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Mekeel’s Chapel

Routes 301 and 9

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This outdoor ceremony at the historic 1867 chapel will include patriotic songs and hymns and readings from founding documents.

COMMUNITY

SAT 26

Free Fishing Weekend

NEW YORK

The state is allowing residents to fish without a license. Also SUN 27.

SAT 26

Record & CD Fest

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | bit.ly/record-cd-fest

Browse vinyl, CDs, DVDs, cassettes and ephemera from 15 tri-state vendors.

SAT 26

Crafts Festival

RHINEBECK

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dutchess Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

artrider.com/rhinebeck-crafts-festival-2021

Find handmade artisan works from nearly 100 exhibitors. Also SUN 27. Cost: $10 ($9 seniors, $4 ages 6 to 16)

SAT 26

Family Pride in the Park

PEEKSKILL

1 – 5 p.m. Pugsley Park

1036 Main St. | peekskillpride.org

At this free event, families can enjoy a drag queen story hour, music, a pet photo contest and craft activities.

SUN 27

Open Sunday

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. & 12:30 & 3 p.m.

Stonecrop Gardens | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Register for a two-hour visit; tea and cake will be available for purchase. The gardens are also open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through October. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors, children; under 3 free)

SAT 3

Used Book Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Friends of the Desmond-Fish Library are hosting their annual fundraiser this year at the school’s outdoor pavilion. Search through thousands of titles, many priced at $2. The children’s section will have its own tent. Use the Nelson Lane entrance. Continues daily through SUN 11.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 26

International Mud Day Celebration

CORNWALL

10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204

845-534-5506 | hhnm.org

Dress to get dirty. Registration suggested for 45-minute sessions. Cost: $5 (members free



SUN 27

Fairy House Hunt

POUGHKEEPSIE

10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Locust Grove

2683 South Road

eventbrite.com/e/fairy-house-hunt-tickets

Search for elusive fairy houses on the estate grounds. Cost: $10

MUSIC

SAT 26

Cuarteto Guataca

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Charles Point Park

givebutter.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill

The Feel Good Music Series continues with bassist Josh Levine (New York City), percussionist Jainardo Batista (San Juan), flautist Jeremy Bosch (Puerto Rico) and tres player Itai Kriss (Tel Aviv), who will perform salsa and Són Monuno classics.

SAT 26

Drew Young Band

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The New Orleans southern roots band will perform some of the 27 songs it recorded during the pandemic shutdown. Cost: $20





SAT 26

Sloan Wainwright

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter, who is a member of an acclaimed family of artists — brother Loudon Wainwright, sister-in-law Kate McGarrigle, nephew Rufus Wainwright and nieces Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche — will perform while you dine. Reservations required.

SUN 27

Marianne Osiel

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market

223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)

The singer and songwriter plays the oboe and blues guitar. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.





SUN 27

LGBTQ+ Pride Evensong

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

This sung prayer service will celebrate the closing of Pride month with vocalists Drew Minter (bass), James Ruff (tenor) and Rachel Walker (messo-soprano) directed by Luca Cantone. Free

THURS 1

Ukulele Gathering

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Wendy Matthews of the Edukated Fleas will host this gathering of enthusiasts and aficionados. Free while you dine. Reservations required.

SAT 3

The PreZence

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Led Zeppelin tribute band, founded by Sal Demeo 14 years ago, has just completed taping of The Clash of the Tributes. Cost: $35 ($30 advance)

SUN 4

Pops & Patriots

KATONAH

4 p.m. Caramoor | 49 Girdle Ridge Road

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

The Westchester Symphonic Winds, conducted by Curt Ebersole with baritone Jorell Williams and soprano Candice Hayes, will perform music by Gershwin, Ellington, Sousa and others. Cost: $40 to $92

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 26

The Freedom Project Part 3

PHILIPSTOWN

Philipstown Depot Theatre

845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Sherwood Anderson’s 1940 play, Above Suspicion, directed by Donald Kimmel, and Craig Lucas’ 2021 play, More Beautiful, directed by Alice Jankell, will be streaming through SUN 27. The performance is part of Then is Now, a series by the Putnam Theatre Alliance. Cost: $15 ($10 students)





SAT 26

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Paul Reubens plays the lead in this 1985 family comedy about a lost bike. Also SUN 27. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SAT 26

Homemade

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

magazzino.eventbrite.com

The documentary by Domenico Palma features interviews with the artists whose work was exhibited in Magazzino’s 2020 exhibit, telling the story of creativity during the global pandemic. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)

SUN 27

Sulle Tracce di Maria Lai

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

magazzino.eventbrite.com

Maddalena Bregani directed this exploration of the artistic practice of Sardinian artist Maria Lai and her place in 20th-century events. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)

WED 30

Jaws

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

A shark terrorizes beaches in this 1975 classic thriller. Also THURS 1, FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)





SAT 3

National Treasure

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6:30 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094

milb.com/hudson-valley

Watch an outdoor screening of the 2004 thriller starring Nicolas Cage, followed by a fireworks show. Cost: $15

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 26

Pollinators in the Garden

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Adrienne Papazian will lead a tour of the Verplanck Memorial Pollinator Garden for visitors ages 16 or older. Cost: $5

TUES 29

How to Go Solar in 5 Minutes

CARMEL

7 p.m. Sustainable Putnam

sustainableputnam.org

Joe Montuori of Sustainable Putnam and Corinna Ricard-Farzan of Ampion Renewable Energy will explain in this webinar how homeowners and small businesses can go solar and save 10 percent on electricity.

SPORTS

SAT 26

Hudson Valley Renegades

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6:05 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094

milb.com/hudson-valley

The minor league baseball team will face the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Also SUN 27. Cost: $15

FRI 2

Westchester Fight Night 5

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The venue will host 12 live bouts of kickboxing and Muay Thai. Email [email protected] for tickets.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 26

A (re)Introduction to Watercolors

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

165 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Learn basic techniques and ways to develop a practice. For ages 8 and up. Cost: $35

SAT 26

Time Capsule, 1970

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Loeb Art Center

124 Raymond Ave. | fllac.vassar.edu

The exhibit will feature Robert Rauschenberg’s Surface Series from Currents screen prints that captured world events. Through Sept. 19.

SUN 27

Artist Talk: Athena LaTocha

BEACON

3 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

LaTocha, one of the three artists participating in a show called Land Escape that ends today, will speak about her works on paper.

FRI 2

Affinities

COLD SPRING

6 – 8:30 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St.

busterlevigallery.com

This exhibit will be a celebration of the life and paintings of Lynn Kotula, who died of cancer in February, with additional work by seven other artists who were friends and shared her passions. Through Aug. 1.

SAT 3

RiverWinds Gallery Artists

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The gallery has closed on Main Street but its members, including Paola Bari, Deb Heid and Maryellen Siegel, will show their work through Aug. 1.

SAT 3

MV Carbon and Ka Baird

BEACON

8 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The sound artists will perform their sets on the lawn next to the gallery in the third part of the series co-sponsored by the Howland Cultural Center.

CIVIC

MON 28

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org