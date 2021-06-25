The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
FOURTH OF JULY
SUN 4
Declaration of Independence
BEACON
11 a.m. City Hall (Courtroom)
1 Municipal Plaza
The city will host its annual reading of the founding document after canceling it in 2020 because of the pandemic shutdown. This year will mark the 11th year of the readings, which began in 2011.
SUN 4
Independence Day Celebration
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Mekeel’s Chapel
Routes 301 and 9
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This outdoor ceremony at the historic 1867 chapel will include patriotic songs and hymns and readings from founding documents.
COMMUNITY
SAT 26
Free Fishing Weekend
NEW YORK
The state is allowing residents to fish without a license. Also SUN 27.
SAT 26
Record & CD Fest
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | bit.ly/record-cd-fest
Browse vinyl, CDs, DVDs, cassettes and ephemera from 15 tri-state vendors.
SAT 26
Crafts Festival
RHINEBECK
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dutchess Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
artrider.com/rhinebeck-crafts-festival-2021
Find handmade artisan works from nearly 100 exhibitors. Also SUN 27. Cost: $10 ($9 seniors, $4 ages 6 to 16)
SAT 26
Family Pride in the Park
PEEKSKILL
1 – 5 p.m. Pugsley Park
1036 Main St. | peekskillpride.org
At this free event, families can enjoy a drag queen story hour, music, a pet photo contest and craft activities.
SUN 27
Open Sunday
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. & 12:30 & 3 p.m.
Stonecrop Gardens | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Register for a two-hour visit; tea and cake will be available for purchase. The gardens are also open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through October. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors, children; under 3 free)
SAT 3
Used Book Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Friends of the Desmond-Fish Library are hosting their annual fundraiser this year at the school’s outdoor pavilion. Search through thousands of titles, many priced at $2. The children’s section will have its own tent. Use the Nelson Lane entrance. Continues daily through SUN 11.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 26
International Mud Day Celebration
CORNWALL
10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204
845-534-5506 | hhnm.org
Dress to get dirty. Registration suggested for 45-minute sessions. Cost: $5 (members free
SUN 27
Fairy House Hunt
POUGHKEEPSIE
10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Locust Grove
2683 South Road
eventbrite.com/e/fairy-house-hunt-tickets
Search for elusive fairy houses on the estate grounds. Cost: $10
MUSIC
SAT 26
Cuarteto Guataca
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Charles Point Park
givebutter.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill
The Feel Good Music Series continues with bassist Josh Levine (New York City), percussionist Jainardo Batista (San Juan), flautist Jeremy Bosch (Puerto Rico) and tres player Itai Kriss (Tel Aviv), who will perform salsa and Són Monuno classics.
SAT 26
Drew Young Band
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The New Orleans southern roots band will perform some of the 27 songs it recorded during the pandemic shutdown. Cost: $20
SAT 26
Sloan Wainwright
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter, who is a member of an acclaimed family of artists — brother Loudon Wainwright, sister-in-law Kate McGarrigle, nephew Rufus Wainwright and nieces Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche — will perform while you dine. Reservations required.
SUN 27
Marianne Osiel
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market
223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)
The singer and songwriter plays the oboe and blues guitar. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 27
LGBTQ+ Pride Evensong
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
This sung prayer service will celebrate the closing of Pride month with vocalists Drew Minter (bass), James Ruff (tenor) and Rachel Walker (messo-soprano) directed by Luca Cantone. Free
THURS 1
Ukulele Gathering
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Wendy Matthews of the Edukated Fleas will host this gathering of enthusiasts and aficionados. Free while you dine. Reservations required.
SAT 3
The PreZence
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Led Zeppelin tribute band, founded by Sal Demeo 14 years ago, has just completed taping of The Clash of the Tributes. Cost: $35 ($30 advance)
SUN 4
Pops & Patriots
KATONAH
4 p.m. Caramoor | 49 Girdle Ridge Road
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
The Westchester Symphonic Winds, conducted by Curt Ebersole with baritone Jorell Williams and soprano Candice Hayes, will perform music by Gershwin, Ellington, Sousa and others. Cost: $40 to $92
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 26
The Freedom Project Part 3
PHILIPSTOWN
Philipstown Depot Theatre
845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Sherwood Anderson’s 1940 play, Above Suspicion, directed by Donald Kimmel, and Craig Lucas’ 2021 play, More Beautiful, directed by Alice Jankell, will be streaming through SUN 27. The performance is part of Then is Now, a series by the Putnam Theatre Alliance. Cost: $15 ($10 students)
SAT 26
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Paul Reubens plays the lead in this 1985 family comedy about a lost bike. Also SUN 27. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 26
Homemade
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
magazzino.eventbrite.com
The documentary by Domenico Palma features interviews with the artists whose work was exhibited in Magazzino’s 2020 exhibit, telling the story of creativity during the global pandemic. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)
SUN 27
Sulle Tracce di Maria Lai
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
magazzino.eventbrite.com
Maddalena Bregani directed this exploration of the artistic practice of Sardinian artist Maria Lai and her place in 20th-century events. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)
WED 30
Jaws
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
A shark terrorizes beaches in this 1975 classic thriller. Also THURS 1, FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 3
National Treasure
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6:30 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094
milb.com/hudson-valley
Watch an outdoor screening of the 2004 thriller starring Nicolas Cage, followed by a fireworks show. Cost: $15
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 26
Pollinators in the Garden
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Adrienne Papazian will lead a tour of the Verplanck Memorial Pollinator Garden for visitors ages 16 or older. Cost: $5
TUES 29
How to Go Solar in 5 Minutes
CARMEL
7 p.m. Sustainable Putnam
sustainableputnam.org
Joe Montuori of Sustainable Putnam and Corinna Ricard-Farzan of Ampion Renewable Energy will explain in this webinar how homeowners and small businesses can go solar and save 10 percent on electricity.
SPORTS
SAT 26
Hudson Valley Renegades
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6:05 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094
milb.com/hudson-valley
The minor league baseball team will face the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Also SUN 27. Cost: $15
FRI 2
Westchester Fight Night 5
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The venue will host 12 live bouts of kickboxing and Muay Thai. Email [email protected] for tickets.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 26
A (re)Introduction to Watercolors
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
165 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Learn basic techniques and ways to develop a practice. For ages 8 and up. Cost: $35
SAT 26
Time Capsule, 1970
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Loeb Art Center
124 Raymond Ave. | fllac.vassar.edu
The exhibit will feature Robert Rauschenberg’s Surface Series from Currents screen prints that captured world events. Through Sept. 19.
SUN 27
Artist Talk: Athena LaTocha
BEACON
3 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
LaTocha, one of the three artists participating in a show called Land Escape that ends today, will speak about her works on paper.
FRI 2
Affinities
COLD SPRING
6 – 8:30 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St.
busterlevigallery.com
This exhibit will be a celebration of the life and paintings of Lynn Kotula, who died of cancer in February, with additional work by seven other artists who were friends and shared her passions. Through Aug. 1.
SAT 3
RiverWinds Gallery Artists
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The gallery has closed on Main Street but its members, including Paola Bari, Deb Heid and Maryellen Siegel, will show their work through Aug. 1.
SAT 3
MV Carbon and Ka Baird
BEACON
8 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The sound artists will perform their sets on the lawn next to the gallery in the third part of the series co-sponsored by the Howland Cultural Center.
CIVIC
MON 28
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org