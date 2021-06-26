Around Town (Photos)

BIG HEART — Beacon High School physical education teacher Larry Collins was feted on June 7 during the last faculty meeting before his retirement. A colleague, Cindy Pomarico, said on Twitter that “human anatomy says that a person’s heart is as big as their fist, and if you know Larry, his is much bigger.” (Photo provided)

PULL! — Sargent Elementary in Beacon hosted a week of field days, with kindergarten and first-grade students kicking off the competition on June 14. (Photo by Mike Carofano)

PARALLEL UNIVERSE — Beacon photographer Robert Titka shared this digital art composition on Facebook, drawing admiration from 565 members of the Beacon, NY group. “Sometimes you just gotta stretch the imagination,” he wrote. “This was taken at Madam Brett Park just before the tunnel to get into the park.”

GREAT SEASON — Cathryn Biordi, the assistant principal at Rombout Middle School in Beacon, shared this photo on Twitter of the Girls on the Run team after its last race of the season. The program is designed to use activity and discussion to build social, emotional and physical skills. (Photo provided)

NEW GARDEN — Members of Climate Smart Philipstown installed a pollinator garden at Town Hall on Monday (June 21). Earlier, they planted a similar garden at the Philipstown Recreation Center. Both were designed by the Hudson Garden Studio. (Photo provided)

FACE TO FACE — The Beacon City Council met in person Monday (June 21) for the first time since March 2020. The city asked unvaccinated audience members to wear masks. The 35-minute meeting was also broadcast via Zoom and YouTube. (Photo by Jeff Simms)