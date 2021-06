Start Reading Now

July book club selections

History Book Club

THURS 22, 7 P.M.

The Unwomanly Face of War, by Svetlana Alexievich

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Reading with Writers

WED 28, 7 P.M.

The Art of Memoir, by Mary Karr

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 29, 7 P.M.

So Big, by Edna Ferber

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.