Which summer vacation do you remember as the most fun?

Maine, 2019; I proposed to my girlfriend on Cadillac Mountain at Acadia National Park. ~ Matte Hayes, Cold Spring



With my brother at camp in Woodstock, Connecticut, when we were kids. ~ Hadley Quish, Beacon



Southern Germany two years ago; it’s a culture that cares about aesthetics. ~ Levi O’Brien, Beacon