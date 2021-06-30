Swimmer Missing at Little Stony Point

Dive teams search river north of Cold Spring

First responders began searching on Tuesday evening (June 29) for a female swimmer at Little Stony Point who was reported missing, and the Cold Spring Fire Co. called in dive teams from Mahopac Falls and Yorktown Heights to assist.

The Mahopac Falls Fire Department said on its website that divers swam in patterns in the area where witnesses last saw the swimmer but the search was called off because of darkness and the investigation turned over to the New York State Park Police.

In a press release issued on Wednesday afternoon, John O’Connor, director of the Putnam County Office of Emergency Management, said the county had received a 911 call on Tuesday about “a female party in the water, in distress, just north of the Cold Spring gazebo” and listed 19 agencies who had responded.

As of Wednesday evening, the Cold Spring Fire Co., Putnam County EMS, New York State Police and New York State Park Police had not yet replied to requests for more information about the status of the search.