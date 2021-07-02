Are There Fireworks?

Fourth of July weekend events

There are no fireworks this year in Cold Spring (they will happen over Labor Day weekend instead) or Beacon. West Point will host a concert and fireworks show on Saturday (July 3) at 8 p.m. for people who live or work at the U.S. Military Academy, but it will not be open to the general public.

The Macy’s fireworks will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. on Sunday (July 4) over the East River in New York City with more than 65,000 shells and effects.

SAT 3

Film and Fireworks

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6:30 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094

milb.com/hudson-valley

Watch an outdoor screening of the 2004 thriller, National Treasure, starring Nicolas Cage, followed by a fireworks show. Cost: $15

SUN 4

Declaration of Independence

BEACON

11 a.m. City Hall (Courtroom)

1 Municipal Plaza

The city will host its annual reading of the founding document after canceling it in 2020 because of the pandemic shutdown. This year will mark the 11th year of the readings, which began in 2011.

SUN 4

Cannon Firing

FORT MONTGOMERY

Noon. Fort Montgomery Historic Site

690 Route 9W

parks.ny.gov

The fort will fire its artillery to celebrate America’s birthday.

SUN 4

Independence Day Celebration

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Mekeel’s Chapel

Routes 301 and 9

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This outdoor ceremony at the historic 1867 chapel will include patriotic songs and hymns and readings from founding documents.

SUN 4

SOLD OUT

Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra

GARRISON

4 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Celebrate Independence Day on the great lawn with the first concert since the pandemic.