Are There Fireworks?

Fourth of July weekend events
There are no fireworks this year in Cold Spring (they will happen over Labor Day weekend instead) or Beacon. West Point will host a concert and fireworks show on Saturday (July 3) at 8 p.m. for people who live or work at the U.S. Military Academy, but it will not be open to the general public.
The Macy’s fireworks will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. on Sunday (July 4) over the East River in New York City with more than 65,000 shells and effects.
SAT 3
Film and Fireworks
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6:30 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094
milb.com/hudson-valley
Watch an outdoor screening of the 2004 thriller, National Treasure, starring Nicolas Cage, followed by a fireworks show. Cost: $15
SUN 4
Declaration of Independence
BEACON
11 a.m. City Hall (Courtroom)
1 Municipal Plaza
The city will host its annual reading of the founding document after canceling it in 2020 because of the pandemic shutdown. This year will mark the 11th year of the readings, which began in 2011.
SUN 4
Cannon Firing
FORT MONTGOMERY
Noon. Fort Montgomery Historic Site
690 Route 9W
parks.ny.gov
The fort will fire its artillery to celebrate America’s birthday.
SUN 4
Independence Day Celebration
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Mekeel’s Chapel
Routes 301 and 9
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This outdoor ceremony at the historic 1867 chapel will include patriotic songs and hymns and readings from founding documents.
SUN 4
SOLD OUT
Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra
GARRISON
4 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Celebrate Independence Day on the great lawn with the first concert since the pandemic.