Butterfield Library Names New Director

Johanna Reinhardt promoted to top spot

The board of the Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library has promoted Johanna Reinhardt to director to succeed Gillian Murphy, who left in April to lead the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz.

“Johanna has been a tremendous asset to the library for many years, so choosing her as our new director was an easy decision,” said board President Judy Meyer in a statement.

Reinhardt moved to Cold Spring 17 years ago and began her association with the library as a volunteer for the annual Big Truck Day when her son was a preschooler. In 2009 she was hired as head of children’s programming.

“Libraries are so much more than the books they house; they’re vital community centers,” Reinhardt said. “I have a responsibility not just to maintain this historic institution, but to grow it. Now more than ever, I believe collaboration and a commitment to environmental sustainability are imperative.”