Planning Board Approves Garrison Library Plan

Short meeting caps long review

After months of discussion, the Philipstown Planning Board on June 24 approved a landscaping plan by the Desmond-Fish Public Library that doesn’t include solar panels.

The 5-0 vote allows the Garrison library to construct a Discovery Path on its 11.5-acre site, along with a pollinator garden, grasslands, woodlands, wetlands and stream enhancements and better accessibility for those with physical limitations.

Neal Zuckerman, who chairs the Planning Board but also serves as a library trustee, recused himself from the vote; another Planning Board member could not make the session, held via Zoom. It lasted 7 minutes.

The project originally included a “ribbon” of solar panels, but that plan elicited negative reactions from some neighbors. The library board scrapped that idea in May, saying it was busy searching for a new director and also faced delays in grant funding.