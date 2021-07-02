Planning Board Approves Garrison Library Plan

Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong By , Reporter |

Short meeting caps long review

After months of discussion, the Philipstown Planning Board on June 24 approved a landscaping plan by the Desmond-Fish Public Library that doesn’t include solar panels.

The 5-0 vote allows the Garrison library to construct a Discovery Path on its 11.5-acre site, along with a pollinator garden, grasslands, woodlands, wetlands and stream enhancements and better accessibility for those with physical limitations.

A rendering of the path and "solar ribbon" the Desmond-Fish Library would like to install in Garrison.

A rendering of the path and “solar ribbon” the Desmond-Fish Library had proposed for its site in Garrison. The library dropped plans for the solar ribbon.

Neal Zuckerman, who chairs the Planning Board but also serves as a library trustee, recused himself from the vote; another Planning Board member could not make the session, held via Zoom. It lasted 7 minutes.

The project originally included a “ribbon” of solar panels, but that plan elicited negative reactions from some neighbors. The library board scrapped that idea in May, saying it was busy searching for a new director and also faced delays in grant funding.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.