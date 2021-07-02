The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 3
Used Book Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Friends of the Desmond-Fish Library are hosting their annual fundraiser this year at the school’s outdoor pavilion. Search through thousands of titles, many priced at $2. The children’s section will have its own tent. Use the Nelson Lane entrance. Continues daily through SUN 11.
SAT 10
Putnam Culture Festival
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnamculturefestival.bpt.me
Celebrate the diversity of Putnam County with music (including The Psychedelicats at 4 p.m.), performers and activities such as a rock climbing wall and obstacle course. Cost: $15 ($12 advance, free for ages 10 and younger)
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 6
Rock Painting
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students ages 9 to 11 should wear clothes to get messy and bring rocks to paint in the library garden, or indoors if rain.
WED 7
Garden Club Visit
BEACON
3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 to 12 will visit the One Nature Garden Center to learn about native plants. Email [email protected]
THURS 8
Superhero Story Time
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
A superhero will read to children in this virtual program. Registration required.
FRI 9
Teen Craft Night
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and higher will make animal-themed crafts, including a pet necklace.
SAT 10
JBL Sprouts Garden Club
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children ages 7 to 12 will plant their own vegetable or herb and do crafts.
MUSIC
SAT 3
MV Carbon and Ka Baird
BEACON
8 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The sound artists will perform their sets on the lawn next to the gallery in the third part of the series co-sponsored by the Howland Cultural Center.
SAT 3
The PreZence
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Led Zeppelin tribute band, founded by Sal Demeo 14 years ago, has just completed taping of The Clash of the Tributes. Cost: $35 ($30 advance)
FRI 9
Italian Expressiveness and Expressionists
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Robert Zubrycki (violin), James Tsao (violin), Adria Benjamin (viola) and Emily Brausa (cello) will bring to life four centuries of Italian chamber music. Free
FRI 9
Gratefully Yours
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Alex Mazur, formerly of the Deadbeats, founded this cover band that often performs “dream set lists” submitted by fans. Cost: $25 ($20 advance)
SAT 10
Breakneck Ridge Revue / Hudson Valley Sally
BEACON
1 p.m. Polhill Park
Route 9D and Main Street
The Breakneck Ridge Revue will perform traditional twangy music at 1 and 2:40 p.m. and Hudson Valley Sally will perform folk at 2 and 3:40 p.m.
SAT 10
Eva Salina and Peter Stan
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The duo will perform interpretations of vintage Serbian and Romani music. Cost: $20
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 3
Jaws
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
A shark terrorizes beaches in this 1975 classic thriller. Also SUN 4. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 3
National Treasure
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6:30 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094
milb.com/hudson-valley
Watch an outdoor screening of the 2004 thriller starring Nicolas Cage, followed by a fireworks show. Cost: $15
WED 7
The Goonies
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
In this 1985 film, a group of children discover a pirate map and go in search of lost treasure to save their home from a developer. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
FRI 9
Hike and The Lorax
PHILIPSTOWN
6:30 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
eventbrite.com/e/156138567659
Go on a guided hike and then enjoy watching a movie outdoors. Refreshments for sale. Cost: $12 ($10 ages 6 to 15 and ages 5 and under free)
FRI 9
Pride and Prejudice
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
In this adaptation by Kate Hamill of Jane Austen’s classic story, the outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, but can she resist love? Also SAT 10, FRI 16, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $20 ($17 senior, military, children under 12)
SAT 10
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
The latest installment of the storytelling series will feature Kate Tellers, Ed Gavagan, Tim Lopez, John Blesso, Annie Tan and Adam Selbst. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)
SAT 10
The Princess Bride
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society returns for its 10th season with a screening of this 1987 postmodern fairy tale starring Cary Elwes and Robin Wright. Free
TALKS & TOURS
WED 7
Maritime Smuggling on Long Island
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Author Bill Bleyer will discuss via Zoom how 18th-century pirates and bootleggers used Long Island as a hub for maritime smuggling. Cost: $10 (free for members)
SAT 10
Climate-Friendly Open House
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
bit.ly/climate-house-tour
Tour a home that has been updated to have a low carbon-footprint (the address will be shared after registration). Learn about heat pumps, weatherization, electric vehicles and charging, and climate-friendly lawn practices.
SAT 10
Drawing for People Who Think They Can’t Draw
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
165 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
All you need is pencil and paper for this four-session class. Cost: $85
SAT 10
Grow the Rainbow
BREWSTER
10:30 a.m.
Tilly Foster Community Garden
Route 312 at Prospect Hill Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
This hands-on program will explore the significance of the colors of fruits and vegetables and their nutritional value. Register by THURS 8. Cost: $10
SUN 11
The Weight of Air
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library (Lawn)
472 Route 403
845-424-3020 | bit.ly/poses7-11
David Poses will discuss his memoir about heroin addiction and depression in conversation with Brandon del Pozo. The event is co-hosted with Split Rock Books and the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 3
Sunset from Bannerman’s Island
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
The work of 25 artists who used photography or painting to capture the views from the island will be on view until Sept. 5.
SAT 3
RiverWinds Gallery Artists
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The gallery has closed on Main Street but its members, including Paola Bari, Deb Heid and Maryellen Siegel, will show their work through Aug. 1.
SAT 3
Time Lapse
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
This group show of Hudson Valley artists will explore how stories travel. Through Aug. 16.
FRI 9
Primordial Substance
NEWBURGH
5 – 9 p.m. Grit Works Gallery
115 Broadway | grit-works.com
Beacon artist Evan Samuelson’s oil paintings will be on view through Sept. 18.
SAT 10
Sascha Mallon / Eileen Sackman
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
New ceramics work by both artists will be on view.
CIVIC
TUES 6
School Board
COLD SPRING
5:15 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
The board will hold its annual organizational meeting.
TUES 6
Board of Trustees
NELSONVILLE
6:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 6
Putnam County Legislature
CARMEL
7:30 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
THURS 8
Philipstown Town Board
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Community Center
107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com