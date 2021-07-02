The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 3

Used Book Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Friends of the Desmond-Fish Library are hosting their annual fundraiser this year at the school’s outdoor pavilion. Search through thousands of titles, many priced at $2. The children’s section will have its own tent. Use the Nelson Lane entrance. Continues daily through SUN 11.

SAT 10

Putnam Culture Festival

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnamculturefestival.bpt.me

Celebrate the diversity of Putnam County with music (including The Psychedelicats at 4 p.m.), performers and activities such as a rock climbing wall and obstacle course. Cost: $15 ($12 advance, free for ages 10 and younger)

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 6

Rock Painting

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students ages 9 to 11 should wear clothes to get messy and bring rocks to paint in the library garden, or indoors if rain.

WED 7

Garden Club Visit

BEACON

3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 will visit the One Nature Garden Center to learn about native plants. Email [email protected]

THURS 8

Superhero Story Time

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

A superhero will read to children in this virtual program. Registration required.

FRI 9

Teen Craft Night

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and higher will make animal-themed crafts, including a pet necklace.

SAT 10

JBL Sprouts Garden Club

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children ages 7 to 12 will plant their own vegetable or herb and do crafts.

MUSIC

SAT 3

MV Carbon and Ka Baird

BEACON

8 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The sound artists will perform their sets on the lawn next to the gallery in the third part of the series co-sponsored by the Howland Cultural Center.

SAT 3

The PreZence

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Led Zeppelin tribute band, founded by Sal Demeo 14 years ago, has just completed taping of The Clash of the Tributes. Cost: $35 ($30 advance)

FRI 9

Italian Expressiveness and Expressionists

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Robert Zubrycki (violin), James Tsao (violin), Adria Benjamin (viola) and Emily Brausa (cello) will bring to life four centuries of Italian chamber music. Free

FRI 9

Gratefully Yours

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Alex Mazur, formerly of the Deadbeats, founded this cover band that often performs “dream set lists” submitted by fans. Cost: $25 ($20 advance)

SAT 10

Breakneck Ridge Revue / Hudson Valley Sally

BEACON

1 p.m. Polhill Park

Route 9D and Main Street

The Breakneck Ridge Revue will perform traditional twangy music at 1 and 2:40 p.m. and Hudson Valley Sally will perform folk at 2 and 3:40 p.m.

SAT 10

Eva Salina and Peter Stan

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The duo will perform interpretations of vintage Serbian and Romani music. Cost: $20

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 3

Jaws

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

A shark terrorizes beaches in this 1975 classic thriller. Also SUN 4. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SAT 3

National Treasure

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6:30 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094

milb.com/hudson-valley

Watch an outdoor screening of the 2004 thriller starring Nicolas Cage, followed by a fireworks show. Cost: $15

WED 7

The Goonies

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

In this 1985 film, a group of children discover a pirate map and go in search of lost treasure to save their home from a developer. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

FRI 9

Hike and The Lorax

PHILIPSTOWN

6:30 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

eventbrite.com/e/156138567659

Go on a guided hike and then enjoy watching a movie outdoors. Refreshments for sale. Cost: $12 ($10 ages 6 to 15 and ages 5 and under free)

FRI 9

Pride and Prejudice

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

In this adaptation by Kate Hamill of Jane Austen’s classic story, the outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, but can she resist love? Also SAT 10, FRI 16, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $20 ($17 senior, military, children under 12)

SAT 10

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

The latest installment of the storytelling series will feature Kate Tellers, Ed Gavagan, Tim Lopez, John Blesso, Annie Tan and Adam Selbst. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)

SAT 10

The Princess Bride

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society returns for its 10th season with a screening of this 1987 postmodern fairy tale starring Cary Elwes and Robin Wright. Free

TALKS & TOURS

WED 7

Maritime Smuggling on Long Island

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Author Bill Bleyer will discuss via Zoom how 18th-century pirates and bootleggers used Long Island as a hub for maritime smuggling. Cost: $10 (free for members)

SAT 10

Climate-Friendly Open House

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

bit.ly/climate-house-tour

Tour a home that has been updated to have a low carbon-footprint (the address will be shared after registration). Learn about heat pumps, weatherization, electric vehicles and charging, and climate-friendly lawn practices.

SAT 10

Drawing for People Who Think They Can’t Draw

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

165 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

All you need is pencil and paper for this four-session class. Cost: $85

SAT 10

Grow the Rainbow

BREWSTER

10:30 a.m.

Tilly Foster Community Garden

Route 312 at Prospect Hill Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

This hands-on program will explore the significance of the colors of fruits and vegetables and their nutritional value. Register by THURS 8. Cost: $10

SUN 11

The Weight of Air

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library (Lawn)

472 Route 403

845-424-3020 | bit.ly/poses7-11

David Poses will discuss his memoir about heroin addiction and depression in conversation with Brandon del Pozo. The event is co-hosted with Split Rock Books and the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 3

Sunset from Bannerman’s Island

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

The work of 25 artists who used photography or painting to capture the views from the island will be on view until Sept. 5.

SAT 3

RiverWinds Gallery Artists

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The gallery has closed on Main Street but its members, including Paola Bari, Deb Heid and Maryellen Siegel, will show their work through Aug. 1.

SAT 3

Time Lapse

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

This group show of Hudson Valley artists will explore how stories travel. Through Aug. 16.

FRI 9

Primordial Substance

NEWBURGH

5 – 9 p.m. Grit Works Gallery

115 Broadway | grit-works.com

Beacon artist Evan Samuelson’s oil paintings will be on view through Sept. 18.

SAT 10

Sascha Mallon / Eileen Sackman

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

New ceramics work by both artists will be on view.

CIVIC

TUES 6

School Board

COLD SPRING

5:15 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

The board will hold its annual organizational meeting.

TUES 6

Board of Trustees

NELSONVILLE

6:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 6

Putnam County Legislature

CARMEL

7:30 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

THURS 8

Philipstown Town Board

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Community Center

107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com