Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from June

Beacon officers handled 661 calls, including 11 domestic disputes and 37 auto crashes.

Tuesday, June 1

Caller on Rector Street reported a license plate missing from her car.

Jeremiah O. Lawrence, 58, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief, menacing and harassment.

Caller on Cliff Street reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

Wednesday, June 2

After a report of a hit-and-run on Sargent Avenue, Janiqua P. Gillman, 35, of Beacon, was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Thursday, June 3

A caller on Main Street reported ongoing harassment from an individual and wanted incidents documented.

Friday, June 4

A caller on Main Street reported a stolen cell phone.

Saturday, June 5

Melanie A. Bozsik, 30, of Cold Spring, was charged with assault.

Monday, June 7

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported a broken window.

Tuesday, June 8

A caller on Liberty Street reported damage to tents and equipment on her property.

A caller on Vail Avenue reported packages stolen from porch.

Wednesday, June 9

A caller on Dennings Avenue reported damage to her mailbox by what appeared to be a hit-and-run.

Thursday, June 10

A caller on Iris Circle reported someone filing for unemployment benefits under his name.

Friday, June 11

Thomas Neal, 50, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Thomas Donohue, 30, of Fishkill, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Sunday, June 13

A caller on Roundtree Court reported receiving unwanted texts and phone calls from an individual.

A caller reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

Monday, June 14

Isalaam R. Paulin, 36, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller on Kent Street reported that his dog was bitten by another dog. Report taken. “Incident handled civilly.”

Wednesday, June 16

After a report of a fight on Cross Street, Zaria L. Reid, 21, of Beacon was charged with disorderly conduct and assault.

Thursday, June 17

Lawrence A. Payne, 32, of Spring Valley, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller on Wilkes Street reported a broken window on construction equipment.

A caller on Rombout Avenue reported a political sign missing from her yard.

A caller on Masters Place reported an individual attempting to gain entry to his vehicle.

Friday, June 18

Daniel G. Supple, 32, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny.

Saturday, June 19

A caller on Wolcott Avenue reported receiving harassing messages from an individual known to her. Caller would like incident documented.

After a report of a disturbance on Main Street, Ryan A. Manzi, 29, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Sunday, June 21

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle striking temporary outside dining barricades on Main Street. Tickets issued.

A caller on Main Street reported damage to her flower planter.

Monday, June 22

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

A caller on Center Street reported an unknown individual taking pictures of her property. Caller wants incident documented.

Tuesday, June 23

A caller on Main Street reported damage to his vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

Wednesday, June 24

A caller on Teller Avenue reported suspicious activity in a vacant house.

A caller on Prospect Street reported cracked windows in an apartment complex which appeared to be from a BB gun.

A caller on Willow Street reported two individuals seen entering her property.

Thursday, June 25

After an auto crash on Main Street, Milton Reese Jr., 40, of Newburgh, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation.

Friday, June 26

Officers dispatched to Van Nydeck Avenue for a parking complaint. Vehicle was towed.

After an auto crash on Main Street, Michael A. Torhan, 39, of Newburgh, was charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Sunday, June 28

A caller on Van Nydeck Avenue reported her vehicle had been vandalized.

Tuesday, June 30

Officers responded to a report at Forrestal Heights of a broken windshield on a parked car.