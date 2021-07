Insight 2021 and Art Show posted online

Haldane High School published its annual literary magazine, Insight, last month and also posted artwork created during the 2020-21 school year.

Insight, which includes poetry, fiction and art, can be downloaded here.

The end-of-year art show can be viewed here. It includes works by students in Studio in Art, Drawing and Painting and Advanced Art classes, as well as independent study.