More Days, Bigger Fines

Cold Spring amends short-term rentals law

Mayor Dave Merandy at the Tuesday (July 6) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board announced that the proposed law regulating short-term rentals (STRs) will be subject to a second public hearing. A resolution to adopt the new law was tabled after Merandy was advised by Village Attorney John Furst that the Putnam County Planning Deptartment must review recent changes made to the draft law and that a public hearing will be required after that review.

No date was set for the hearing.

At Merandy’s suggestion, the board agreed to increase from 60 to 90 the number of days STRs will be allowed to operate in the village annually under the proposed law.

He also listed the “substantial changes” made to the first draft of the law, including:

Increasing the percentage of residential properties that can be used as STRs from 5 to 7.5 percent ;

Permitting 34 “hosted” STRs and 14 “unhosted” STRs;

Including STRs in the I-1 light industry zone;

Allowing one-time annual rentals of up to 14 consecutive days for events such as West Point graduation and vacations;

Reducing the liability insurance requirement;

Increasing fines.

The proposed STR law, which will become Chapter 100 in the village code, is posted on the Board of Trustees page of the village website.

Deputy Mayor Marie Early clarified dates for upcoming public hearings. On July 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall, a public hearing will address proposed updates to 11 chapters of the village code. On July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Cold Spring firehouse, a public hearing will consider two laws regarding marijuana sale and consumption establishments in the village.

The board passed two local laws opting out of New York State’s cannabis law. The state law would permit retail dispensaries selling pot and sites where people can smoke. The opt-out vote triggers a public referendum as part of the Nov. 2 election, when village voters will decide whether to allow dispensaries and consumption sites.

Early also said the Parking Committee was scheduled to meet on July 7. Once it presents its final recommendations to the Village Board, which can reject, accept or revise the committee’s plan, a public hearing on the final plan will be scheduled.

In other business …