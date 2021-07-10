Sloan Estate  for Sale

Staff By |
The Sloan mansion

The Sloan mansion in its original state (Putnam History Museum)

In 1864, railroad magnate Samuel Sloan and his wife Margaret commissioned a 16-acre country estate in Garrison known as Oulagisket or Lisburne Grange. The couple also built three homes nearby as wedding gifts for their children. The estate, with its Greek Revival facade, was renovated in 2014 by River Architects of Cold Spring into an energy-efficient passive house and is on the market for $11.25 million. 

Portrait of Samuel Sloan

Portrait of Samuel Sloan

Sloan was president of the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad for 32 years. In 1907, his son, Samuel Sloan Jr., and his wife Katherine moved into the home and expanded it by about 5,000 square feet and introduced a more Italianate style. In the 1920s, architect Fletcher Steele redesigned and expanded the landscaping.

The 11,800-square-foot home, which has six bedrooms, stayed in the Sloan family until Katherine died in 1951. The buyers owned it for nearly 60 years, until 2010.

It is listed by Richard Phan of Douglas Elliman.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.