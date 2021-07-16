Beacon Obituaries

Jean Anzovino (1949-2021)

Jean Marie Anzovino, 71, died on July 10, surrounded by her loving family.

A longtime Beacon resident, Jean was born in Peekskill on Aug. 14, 1949, to Eugene and Louise (Pelaccio) Tompkins. Jean had a big heart and a loving nature. She devoted her life to her family and friends. Jean enjoyed the simple things in life, such as cooking for her loved ones, listening to Elvis and going out with her best friend, Caroline. Her loyal and selfless spirit was an inspiration to everyone who met her. Her love will live on within everyone who was blessed to know her.

Jean is survived by her two sons, Brian Anzovino and his wife Terry, and Joe Anzovino and his wife Valerie; and her daughter, Sandra Black and her husband Michael. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Hallock; her brothers, Eugene Tompkins, George Barger and Steven Barger; and eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Jean’s sister, Susan Sharpe, died in 1994 and her best friend, Caroline Papula, in 2021.

Her family received friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (July 13) at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial was offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (July 14) at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by interment to St. Joachim Cemetery.

Daisy Simmons (1934-2021)

Daisy Burke Simmons, 86, a lifelong Beacon resident, died peacefully on July 9 at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Beacon.

She was born in Beacon on Dec. 26, 1934, daughter of the late Edward and Nettie (Stairs) Burke.

Daisy worked for many years in the exchange division at the SUNY New Paltz until she retired.

Daisy leaves behind her two sons, Mark and Robert Simmons, and several friends. Interment will be private at the discretion of her family.