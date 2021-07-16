Bulldogs 14U Falls in Tourney Semifinal

Team notches win over HV Renegades after trailing early

Beacon’s 14 and under team performed well in last weekend’s Pitch for Kids Tournament in New Windsor.

The Bulldogs placed third out of 11 teams in pool play and advanced to win their first championship-round game, beating the Hudson Valley Renegades, 4-3, before falling in the semifinals to Aces Baseball (Westchester County), 4-1.

In the win over the Renegades, pitcher Anthony Borromeo picked up the victory in relief for Beacon, throwing four-plus scoreless innings after replacing starter Liam Murphy.

Beacon trailed 3-1 in the third inning when Mike Fontaine started a rally by getting on base, Derek Heaton followed with an RBI triple to make it a 3-2 game, and Jackson Atwell followed with an RBI single to tie the game. Mercer Jordan then delivered another RBI single, giving the Bulldogs the lead for good.

“We really played well the whole tournament,” said Coach Bob Atwell. “The kids pitched well and played solid defense. They competed at the dish.”

Atwell called Borromeo’s performance “big,” and also praised Fontaine, who “pitched well for us in pool play.” Jackson Atwell and Heaton also “both played nice defense for us throughout the tournament,” the coach said.

In pool play, Beacon defeated the New York Blackhawks, 4-0, and tied the N.E. Pride, 6-6.

In the semifinal loss to the aces, Jackson Atwell gave the Bulldogs a strong five innings on the mound, trailing 2-1 when he left. Ronnie Anzovino pitched in relief.

“Both of those guys competed well,” Bob Atwell said. “They kept us in the game; there were a lot of tough innings and they made some good pitches.

“Base running hurt us in that game,” he added. “The Aces are a high-scoring team, and we played well, but some bad base running took us out of it.”

Ryan Smith had Beacon’s lone RBI in the loss.

Beacon was scheduled to host the Newburgh Red Storm today (July 16) at Beacon High School at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs are at Marlboro on Saturday at 2 p.m.