Philipstown Obituaries

Janet Savaia (1945-2021)

Janet F Savaia, 76, mother of three and loving wife of Charles Savaia died on July 4.

Born in Herkimer, she raised her children in Cold Spring and Seminole, Florida, finally residing in Coral Springs, Florida. She outlived life expectancy suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy.

Janet was born on March 26, 1945, to parents Thomas and Alba Pallaria. She married Charles Savaia on Nov. 22, 1970, in Briarcliff Manor. After graduating from Herkimer High School in 1963, she attended the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City.

Mostly a homemaker while raising children she became a real estate agent and then ultimately followed her passion for antiquities. She and her husband owned a successful antique business for 13 years in Seminole before retiring. Ms. Savaia was a member of the Orchid Society, Women’s Club and Garden Club. Her interests were family, antiques, gardening and cooking.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years; her daughter, Lorri and husband Joseph Spence; and sons, Peter Formato and Christian Savaia and his wife Carrie. Janet has six grandchildren: Sydney, Justin, Gabriella, Leah, Kenley and Charlie, ages 22 to 5. Janet’s brother, Richard Pallaria, lives in Cochecton with his wife of many years, Robin McClernon.

John Shanahan (1954-2021)

John Shanahan, 67, a resident of Cold Spring since 1997 and formerly of Queens, died peacefully on July 14 at home.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1954, in Brooklyn to the late James and Julia McGlinchey Shanahan. John retired from JPMorgan Chase in 2004 as a fire safety director. On April 29, 1989, he married Jane Dean; together they celebrated 32 years of marriage.

He enjoyed going on walks, hiking, fishing, hunting and watching bull-riding on television. He enjoyed a good game of basketball with Clare and traveling to Disney World.

John is survived by his devoted wife, Jane, at home; loving daughter, Clare Shanahan and her boyfriend Michael Lo Basso; his dear brother, Thomas Shanahan and his wife Margaret; and his dear sister, Sheila Farrell and her husband Patrick. In addition to his parents, John’s three brothers, James, William and Martin; and sister, Sally Baricevich, died before him.

Friends may call on Sunday (July 18) from 1 to 4 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home in Cold Spring. A funeral service will take place at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations in John’s memory to 2021 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend, in which his daughter Clare is running (bit.ly/stjude-run).