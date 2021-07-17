Beacon Holding Classes For Police Fitness Test

Two options for candidates planning to take next county exam

The Beacon Police Department is holding two upcoming classes to prepare people interested in becoming police officers for the physical fitness test they must pass.

Classes will be held at the Hammond Field track in Beacon on Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. and Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. To register, email [email protected] by July 30.

Dutchess County is holding a civil service exam for the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and for police departments in Beacon and other municipalities on Sept. 18.