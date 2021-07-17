Beacon Receives Infrastructure Funding

City to undertake sewer main, crosswalk projects 

Beacon is receiving more than $150,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for crosswalk and sewer main projects, Dutchess County announced on July 9. 

Nearly $52,000 of the funding will be used for the installation of new crosswalks on Verplanck Avenue and $108,000 to replace a sewer main in the area of Fishkill Avenue and Hanna Lane. 

The money is part of $1.2 million in infrastructure projects underwritten with CDBG funds, including $200,000 for new bathrooms at the Town of Pawling library, $150,000 for the construction of a senior center, easily accessible to all, in the Town of Wappinger and $150,000 for sidewalk repair and replacement in the Village of Millerton. 

