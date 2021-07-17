Putnam Museum Launches ‘History Hunt’

Clues lead to historic sites in the county

Residents of Putnam County are invited to play detectives for a “history hunt” being launched on Aug. 1 by the Putnam History Museum.

The museum will provide clues to historic sites, and residents who register will be required to visit and take a picture of at least 10 locations and submit their photos by Aug. 31. Everyone completing the hunt will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize to be awarded on Sept. 1. Those 18 and under will receive a prize for participating.

Registration can be completed online at bit.ly/putnam-hunt. Participants will receive a clue packet via email or can pick them up from the museum, 63 Chestnut St. in Cold Spring, Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].