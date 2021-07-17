Putnam Museum Launches ‘History Hunt’

Staff By |

Clues lead to historic sites in the county

Residents of Putnam County are invited to play detectives for a “history hunt” being launched on Aug. 1 by the Putnam History Museum. 

The museum will provide clues to historic sites, and residents who register will be required to visit and take a picture of at least 10 locations and submit their photos by Aug. 31. Everyone completing the hunt will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize to be awarded on Sept. 1. Those 18 and under will receive a prize for participating. 

Registration can be completed online at bit.ly/putnam-hunt. Participants will receive a clue packet via email or can pick them up from the museum, 63 Chestnut St. in Cold Spring, Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.