Beacon High School Launches Youth Theater Program

Students to produce musical for public performance

A free, three-week summer theater program for Beacon school district students entering grades seven to 12 is now open for registration.

Summer Onstage, a program of the Beacon Players, Beacon High School’s drama and theater arts organization, is fashioned as a homegrown, summer stock theater experience. Students who join will select a “young person’s” show; design the lights, sets and costumes; and then present the show, at no cost, to the community at the high school’s theater.

Notes for the program say that “step by step, we will develop all the elements for the performance that will bring us to a successful production.” That includes “learning, practicing, participating and performing,” and kids interested in the technical side of theater are encouraged to sign up. No previous experience is necessary.

Participants also will work one-on-one with local theater professionals with credits as performers and theater technicians on Broadway and for national touring productions.

Session one runs from July 26 to 28; session two from Aug. 2 to 6; and session three from Aug. 9 to 13. The time for each session is 9 a.m. to noon. Participants are strongly encouraged to sign up for all three sessions, but can sign up for any or all.

Register online at beaconplayers.com.