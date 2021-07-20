Around Town (Photos)

RAINBOWS ALONG MAIN — The Howland Public Library in Beacon installed its “Share Your Rainbow” project at 307 Main St. In June, the library distributed kits to students in grades three to 12 so they could create artwork for a display celebrating Pride. Their work will be displayed in windows for the rest of the summer.

TWO SHOWS IN ONE — The Cold Spring Film Society returned to Dockside Park on July 10 with an all-time favorite: The Princess Bride. The organizers said on Instagram: “An inconceivable eve on the Cold Spring riverfront last night. And an above-screen meteor sighting to boot! Thanks to all who joined us.”

COLD SPRING SUNSET — This sunset photo was taken in Cold Spring on July 10 by Teresa Lagerman, community and events manager for The Highlands Current.

RIVER POOL RETURNS — Beacon’s River Pool has reopened. Swimmers can take a dip in the Hudson Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 pm. No reservations are needed.