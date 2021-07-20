Around Town (Photos)

Staff By |

Rainbows on Main

RAINBOWS ALONG MAIN — The Howland Public Library in Beacon installed its “Share Your Rainbow” project at 307 Main St. In June, the library distributed kits to students in grades three to 12 so they could create artwork for a display celebrating Pride. Their work will be displayed in windows for the rest of the summer.

Cold Spring movie

TWO SHOWS IN ONE — The Cold Spring Film Society returned to Dockside Park on July 10 with an all-time favorite: The Princess Bride. The organizers said on Instagram: “An inconceivable eve on the Cold Spring riverfront last night. And an above-screen meteor sighting to boot! Thanks to all who joined us.”

Sunset

COLD SPRING SUNSET — This sunset photo was taken in Cold Spring on July 10 by Teresa Lagerman, community and events manager for The Highlands Current.

River Pool

RIVER POOL RETURNS — Beacon’s River Pool has reopened. Swimmers can take a dip in the Hudson Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 pm. No reservations are needed.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.