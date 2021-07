When was the last time you climbed a tree?



Probably when I was 9; we kids would climb evergreens and pick out the bagworms.

~ Laura Head, Beacon



An apple tree, a long, long time ago. Where I live now is all pines.

~ Bob Rogers, Beacon



The 1976 bicentennial; I was 10 and climbed the willows down by the river near the bandstand.

~ Karen Jackson, Cold Spring