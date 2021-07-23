Beacon Track Update

Last month, long jumper Rayvon Grey, 23, who recently graduated from Louisiana State University, became the first Beacon track athlete to compete at the U.S. Olympic trials since Arie Dixon (400 meters) in 2008, according to Beacon High School Coach Jim Henry. After three jumps in the qualifying round on June 25 at the University of Oregon, Grey was tied at 25-9¼ for 12th place — the last spot to move to the finals — but lost the tiebreaker because he had faulted on two of his jumps. An LSU teammate, JuVaughn Harrison, won the event at 27-9½. Harrison also won the high jump and will be the first American man to compete in both events at the same Olympics since Jim Thorpe in 1912.