Beacon Track Update

Rayvon Grey finished seventh in the long jump at the NCAA Tournament last month with a leap of 25-6¼. (Photo by LSU Athletics)
Last month, long jumper Rayvon Grey, 23, who recently graduated from Louisiana State University, became the first Beacon track athlete to compete at the U.S. Olympic trials since Arie Dixon (400 meters) in 2008, according to Beacon High School Coach Jim Henry. After three jumps in the qualifying round on June 25 at the University of Oregon, Grey was tied at 25-9¼ for 12th place — the last spot to move to the finals — but lost the tiebreaker because he had faulted on two of his jumps. An LSU teammate, JuVaughn Harrison, won the event at 27-9½. Harrison also won the high jump and will be the first American man to compete in both events at the same Olympics since Jim Thorpe in 1912.
Four Beacon runners competed at the Nike High School Outdoor Nationals on July 3 at the University of Oregon. Zach Cader, Sal Migliore, Edward Manente and Henry Reinke finished 11th in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay in 3:37.68. The trip was paid for by donors to an online fundraising campaign. Beacon finished three spots ahead of a team from Lexington, Massachusetts, coached by 2010 Beacon grad James Hall, whom Henry challenged before the race to an ice cream bet.
