Around Town (Photos)

Fallen oak

CLOSE CALL — A branch broke off an oak tree with a resounding crash on Morris Avenue (Route 9D) in Cold Spring on Sunday (July 18) just north of Main Street. A state Department of Transportation truck and crew quickly arrived to begin removal. Jill Ormiston, who lives across the street, said the branch just missed hitting a girl sitting in a car near the Sunoco station. (Photo by Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong)

Geese in line

TAKE A GANDER — Shamala Thompson posted this photo online of the plastic geese on Main Street in Nelsonville arranged to be waiting in Aisle 6 at Foodtown (the one with the cereal) to check out. “I love these geese so much,” Thompson wrote. “Only a Philipstown local who shops at the local grocery store would understand this.”

DAR

125 YEARS — At its annual luncheon meeting on July 14, the Melzingah chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 125th anniversary. Founded by Katherine Wolcott Verplanck, the Beacon-based chapter received its charter in 1896. Melzingah oversees the Madam Brett Homestead, which it saved from demolition in 1954 and which was recently reopened for tours. (Photo provided)

