Cold Spring Delays Police Group

Receives five applications for five spots

The Cold Spring Village Board on Tuesday (July 20) said it would delay creating a community stakeholder group to assist with a state-ordered review of the Police Department because it received only five applications for five positions.

The board said it would advertise for more applicants after Labor Day. Last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered municipalities to review the policies of their law-enforcement agencies.

When it announced the formation of the group in June, the village said it was seeking “a broad range of perspectives, experiences, knowledge and values of our community. Diversity of race, ethnicity, gender, age and nationality are sought and are essential to conforming to and reaching the goals of the executive order.”

