Hudson Valley Honor Flights to Resume

Roundtrip flights carrying military veterans from the Hudson Valley to Washington, D.C., to visit war memorials and share a dinner in their honor, will resume this fall after trips were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Hudson Valley Honor Flight is taking applications for a trip leaving from Stewart International Airport in New Windsor on Oct. 9 and one from Westchester County Airport on Nov. 6. The trips are free for veterans and $400 for their guardians, and everyone must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Priority will be given to World War II and Korean War veterans. See hvhonorflight.com.
