Hudson Valley Honor Flights to Resume

Staff By |

Applications being accepted for trips

Roundtrip flights carrying military veterans from the Hudson Valley to Washington, D.C., to visit war memorials and share a dinner in their honor, will resume this fall after trips were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. 

Hudson Valley Honor Flight is taking applications for a trip leaving from Stewart International Airport in New Windsor on Oct. 9 and one from Westchester County Airport on Nov. 6. The trips are free for veterans and $400 for their guardians, and everyone must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Priority will be given to World War II and Korean War veterans. See hvhonorflight.com. 

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.