Maloney Appointed to West Point Board
By Staff |
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney spoke at a news conference on Monday (Jan. 11) about the passage of a law that bans new barge anchorages on the Hudson River. (Photo provided)
Congressman will serve second, 1-year term
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district includes the Highlands, was appointed on July 15 by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to a one-year term on the United States Military Academy Board of Visitors.
Maloney previously served on the board in 2016. Its members make an annual visit to West Point to evaluate its operations and policies and submit a report to the president.
