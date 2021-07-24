Maloney Appointed to West Point Board

Staff By |
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney spoke at a news conference on Monday (Jan. 11) about the passage of a law that bans new barge anchorages on the Hudson River. (Photo provided)

Congressman will serve second, 1-year term 

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district includes the Highlands, was appointed on July 15 by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to a one-year term on the United States Military Academy Board of Visitors.

Maloney previously served on the board in 2016. Its members make an annual visit to West Point to evaluate its operations and policies and submit a report to the president.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.