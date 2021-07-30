Bring Back Aisle 6?

Teresa Lagerman By , Community Manager |
Aisles 6

The Nelsonville geese, and the real thing

In the July 23 issue, we printed a photo of the familiar plastic geese of Nelsonville arranged as if they were in Aisle 6 at Foodtown, where customers until recently were asked to line up for the checkout registers to allow for social distancing. We asked on Instagram if readers thought the Cold Spring grocery should return to having shoppers queue in Aisle 6. About 70 percent said yes. Here are a few comments:

“The rudeness I’ve experienced since it was done away with is unnecessary.”

“Aisle 6 was a great opportunity for a deep dive into cereal comps.”

“The undoing has been torturous to watch, like a retraining of circus dogs.”

“It definitely imposed order and calmed tempers.”

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.