Philipstown tore down its Highway Department garage on Fishkill Road in Nelsonville on Thursday (July 29). Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district includes Philipstown, has submitted an earmark for $1.8 million in federal funds to replace it.
The Highlands Current (https://highlandscurrent.org/2021/07/30/highway-garage-disappears/)
Philipstown tore down its Highway Department garage on Fishkill Road in Nelsonville on Thursday (July 29). Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district includes Philipstown, has submitted an earmark for $1.8 million in federal funds to replace it.
Sign up to receive updates by email (no spam).