The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 31
Funniest Pet Contest
COLD SPRING
Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Today is the deadline to submit a photo or drawing of your pet doing something silly. For ages 10 and older. Voting for the winners will begin WED 4.
SAT 31
Great Hudson River Estuary Fish Count
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
dec.ny.gov/lands/97891.html
Watch from the shore or wade in and help with the state Department of Environmental Conservation count.
SUN 1
Emancipation Day Speech
POUGHKEEPSIE
2:15 p.m. College Hill Park
149 N Clinton St.
celebratingtheafricanspirit.org
Paul Oakley Stovall, who performed in Hamilton on Broadway, will recite the speech that abolitionist Frederick Douglass gave at the location in 1858. Souls United of Hudson Valley and the Center for Creative Education’s Percussion Orchestra of Kingston will open the event with a procession at 2 p.m.
SAT 7
Putnam County Wine & Food Fest
COLD SPRING
61 Fair St. | putnamcountywinefest.com
New York cider, spirits, wine and food will be available to sample and purchase at Mayor’s Park. There will also be live music, artisan and craft vendors and other entertainment. For ages 21 and older. Also SUN 8. Cost: $25 ($10 non-tasting)
VISUAL ART
FRI 6
Flow
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | 845-809-5145
busterlevigallery.com
In this group show, the 14 gallery members will each exhibit a work in their chosen medium on the theme of “being in the zone.” Through Aug. 29.
SAT 7
The Lattimore Studio
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Work by current and former students of the Lattimore Fine Art Studio & School in Cornwall will be on view in this group exhibit. Through Aug. 29.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 31
Sisters on Track
BEACON
11 a.m. Story Screen Theatre
445 Main St. | 845-440-7706
RSVP to [email protected]
This 2021 documentary tells the story of three Brooklyn sisters, Tai (11), Rainn (10) and Brooke (8) Sheppard, who in 2016 raced at the AAU Junior Olympics while living in a homeless shelter with their mother. It will be followed by a jog around town and a Q&A with the sisters and their coach at Tracksmith’s Beacon outpost, 2 Tioronda Ave. Free
SAT 31
Sunset Boulevard
BEACON
6 p.m. Bannerman Island
bannermancastle.org
This staged radio-play version by Theatre on the Road of the classic film will be performed by five actors playing nine roles. Boats leave the Beacon dock. For ages 12 and older. Also SUN 1. Cost: $65
SAT 31
Grease
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta star in this 1978 musical about summer love that is tested once school begins. Also SUN 1. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SUN 1
[loculamentum] BEACON
7:30 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | aydancers.com
Members of the A-Y Dance company and other dancers will premiere a work choreographed by Skyla Schreter. Cost: $10 to $100
WED 4
Batman
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Michael Keaton stars in the title role with Jack Nicholson as the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 retelling of the caped crusader saga. Also THURS 5, FRI 6, SAT 7, SUN 8. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
THURS 5
The Tempest
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are required in high-traffic areas. Also FRI 6, SAT 7, SUN 8, MON 9. Cost: $10 to $90
SAT 7
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society presents the 1969 depiction of a band of outlaws in the Wild West led by Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Bring blankets and chairs. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 31
Doggie Fun
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn basic dog manners and tricks as librarian Noelle and her dog Sunny help you understand how your behavior affects your pet. Bring treats. Register online.
SAT 31
Dyeing With Regional Plants
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
As part of the Sustainable Textiles workshop series, Laura Sansone will demonstrate how to use native plants as sources of color for fabric. Cost: $45 to $65
TUES 3
A Crisis of Peace
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
David Head, who teaches at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, will discuss his book, A Crisis of Peace: George Washington, the Newburgh Conspiracy and the Fate of the American Revolution via Zoom. Co-sponsored by the Putnam History Museum.
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 2
4-H Babysitting Bootcamp
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Students ages 9 and older will learn the basics of child care, communication and how to be competent and responsible. The first three sessions are via Zoom and the fourth, on THURS 5, will be in person. Register online. Cost: $25
FRI 6
Wild Jeopardy
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and up can join a team to answer trivia questions Jeopardy-style about beasts in movies and books. Register online.
SAT 7
Bird Festival
BEAR MOUNTAIN
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo
3006 Seven Lakes Drive
trailsidezoo.org
This celebration of New York birds, including bald eagles and wild turkeys, will feature a bird Olympics and a great migration challenge.
MUSIC
SAT 31
Brick Pan Alley
BEACON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Frenchy and the Punk, the Dust Bowl Faeries and Guitarmy of One will perform during this pop-up outdoor concert. Free
SAT 31
Doobie Brothers Experience
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
The tribute band will cover the band’s hits. Cost: $10 to $29
SUN 1
Duet
BEACON
12:30 p.m. Beacon Farmers’ Market
DMV Parking Lot
Claudia Forest (violin) and Jon Ahmadjian (guitar, vocals) will perform jazz standards, swing music, Latin tunes, waltzes and Irish fiddle tunes. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
FRI 6
Alice Howe & Freebo
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Howe will perform songs from her debut album, Visions, with echoes of 1960s and ’70s folk and blues, backed by Freebo, a bassist known for his performances with Bonnie Raitt. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 7
Wyndham Baird
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The singer, who has been called “the folk trajectory from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan,” will perform as part of a series honoring the cultural center’s co-founder, John Cohen. Cost: $20
SAT 7
The Dark Horses
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
This George Harrison tribute band will perform songs from throughout his career. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 8
Mostly Bach and Mozart Concert
BEACON
Noon. 4 Cross St.
facebook.com/beaconchambermusic
The Beacon Ensemble — Adrienne Harmon (violin), Jordan Shapiro (guitar) and Choi Fairbanks (cello) — will share their classical passions. Free
CIVIC
MON 2
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 3
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 3
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
THURS 5
Philipstown 2030
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | philipstown.com
Join a discussion of the proposed comprehensive plan.