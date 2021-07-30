The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 31

Funniest Pet Contest

COLD SPRING

Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Today is the deadline to submit a photo or drawing of your pet doing something silly. For ages 10 and older. Voting for the winners will begin WED 4.

SAT 31

Great Hudson River Estuary Fish Count

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

dec.ny.gov/lands/97891.html

Watch from the shore or wade in and help with the state Department of Environmental Conservation count.

SUN 1

Emancipation Day Speech

POUGHKEEPSIE

2:15 p.m. College Hill Park

149 N Clinton St.

celebratingtheafricanspirit.org

Paul Oakley Stovall, who performed in Hamilton on Broadway, will recite the speech that abolitionist Frederick Douglass gave at the location in 1858. Souls United of Hudson Valley and the Center for Creative Education’s Percussion Orchestra of Kingston will open the event with a procession at 2 p.m.

SAT 7

Putnam County Wine & Food Fest

COLD SPRING

61 Fair St. | putnamcountywinefest.com

New York cider, spirits, wine and food will be available to sample and purchase at Mayor’s Park. There will also be live music, artisan and craft vendors and other entertainment. For ages 21 and older. Also SUN 8. Cost: $25 ($10 non-tasting)

VISUAL ART

FRI 6

Flow

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | 845-809-5145

busterlevigallery.com

In this group show, the 14 gallery members will each exhibit a work in their chosen medium on the theme of “being in the zone.” Through Aug. 29.



SAT 7

The Lattimore Studio

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Work by current and former students of the Lattimore Fine Art Studio & School in Cornwall will be on view in this group exhibit. Through Aug. 29.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 31

Sisters on Track

BEACON

11 a.m. Story Screen Theatre

445 Main St. | 845-440-7706

RSVP to [email protected]

This 2021 documentary tells the story of three Brooklyn sisters, Tai (11), Rainn (10) and Brooke (8) Sheppard, who in 2016 raced at the AAU Junior Olympics while living in a homeless shelter with their mother. It will be followed by a jog around town and a Q&A with the sisters and their coach at Tracksmith’s Beacon outpost, 2 Tioronda Ave. Free





SAT 31

Sunset Boulevard

BEACON

6 p.m. Bannerman Island

bannermancastle.org

This staged radio-play version by Theatre on the Road of the classic film will be performed by five actors playing nine roles. Boats leave the Beacon dock. For ages 12 and older. Also SUN 1. Cost: $65

SAT 31

Grease

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta star in this 1978 musical about summer love that is tested once school begins. Also SUN 1. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SUN 1

[loculamentum] BEACON

7:30 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | aydancers.com

Members of the A-Y Dance company and other dancers will premiere a work choreographed by Skyla Schreter. Cost: $10 to $100

WED 4

Batman

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Michael Keaton stars in the title role with Jack Nicholson as the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 retelling of the caped crusader saga. Also THURS 5, FRI 6, SAT 7, SUN 8. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

THURS 5

The Tempest

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are required in high-traffic areas. Also FRI 6, SAT 7, SUN 8, MON 9. Cost: $10 to $90

SAT 7

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society presents the 1969 depiction of a band of outlaws in the Wild West led by Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Bring blankets and chairs. Free





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 31

Doggie Fun

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn basic dog manners and tricks as librarian Noelle and her dog Sunny help you understand how your behavior affects your pet. Bring treats. Register online.

SAT 31

Dyeing With Regional Plants

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

As part of the Sustainable Textiles workshop series, Laura Sansone will demonstrate how to use native plants as sources of color for fabric. Cost: $45 to $65

TUES 3

A Crisis of Peace

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

David Head, who teaches at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, will discuss his book, A Crisis of Peace: George Washington, the Newburgh Conspiracy and the Fate of the American Revolution via Zoom. Co-sponsored by the Putnam History Museum.



KIDS & FAMILY

MON 2

4-H Babysitting Bootcamp

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Students ages 9 and older will learn the basics of child care, communication and how to be competent and responsible. The first three sessions are via Zoom and the fourth, on THURS 5, will be in person. Register online. Cost: $25

FRI 6

Wild Jeopardy

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and up can join a team to answer trivia questions Jeopardy-style about beasts in movies and books. Register online.

SAT 7

Bird Festival

BEAR MOUNTAIN

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo

3006 Seven Lakes Drive

trailsidezoo.org

This celebration of New York birds, including bald eagles and wild turkeys, will feature a bird Olympics and a great migration challenge.

MUSIC

SAT 31

Brick Pan Alley

BEACON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Frenchy and the Punk, the Dust Bowl Faeries and Guitarmy of One will perform during this pop-up outdoor concert. Free

SAT 31

Doobie Brothers Experience

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

The tribute band will cover the band’s hits. Cost: $10 to $29

SUN 1

Duet

BEACON

12:30 p.m. Beacon Farmers’ Market

DMV Parking Lot

Claudia Forest (violin) and Jon Ahmadjian (guitar, vocals) will perform jazz standards, swing music, Latin tunes, waltzes and Irish fiddle tunes. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.





FRI 6

Alice Howe & Freebo

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Howe will perform songs from her debut album, Visions, with echoes of 1960s and ’70s folk and blues, backed by Freebo, a bassist known for his performances with Bonnie Raitt. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





SAT 7

Wyndham Baird

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The singer, who has been called “the folk trajectory from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan,” will perform as part of a series honoring the cultural center’s co-founder, John Cohen. Cost: $20





SAT 7

The Dark Horses

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

This George Harrison tribute band will perform songs from throughout his career. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 8

Mostly Bach and Mozart Concert

BEACON

Noon. 4 Cross St.

facebook.com/beaconchambermusic

The Beacon Ensemble — Adrienne Harmon (violin), Jordan Shapiro (guitar) and Choi Fairbanks (cello) — will share their classical passions. Free

CIVIC

MON 2

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 3

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 3

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

THURS 5

Philipstown 2030

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | philipstown.com

Join a discussion of the proposed comprehensive plan.