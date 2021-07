REACHING NEW HEIGHTS — Instructors at the 19th annual Junior Firefighter Academy held this past week at the Cold Spring firehouse demonstrated an engine ladder that can extend 105 feet. (Photo by Michael Turton)

A CARING SPIRIT — A tulip poplar was planted earlier this month at Sargent Elementary School in Beacon in memory of teacher Roberta Tighe, who died in March 2020. Her husband, Tim, chose the spot, which is near the playground. A bench is also planned. (Sargent PTO)