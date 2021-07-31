Candidates Join Forces

Will campaign together for Cold Spring board

Three candidates for the Cold Spring Village Board have decided to campaign together under the banner “Forge Ahead With Us.”

There will be three open seats on the board. The incumbent mayor, Dave Merandy, and Trustees Marie Early and Fran Murphy are not running for re-election.

Kathleen Foley, a trustee who is running for mayor; Tweeps Phillips Woods, a trustee who was appointed this year to fill a vacancy and who hopes to be elected to the second year of the term; and Eliza Starbuck, a Main Street retailer, said on July 23 they would unite their campaigns. Starbuck resigned on July 1 as president of the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce and was succeeded by Nat Prentice.

Their opponents on the ballot in November will be a coalition of former Putnam County Legislator Vinny Tamagna for mayor and Cathryn Fadde and Jeff Phillips for the trustee positions.