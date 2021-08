With pandemic restrictions being lifted, several production companies have begun filming in the area, including for:

(1) an untitled project directed by Justin Lin (Fast and Furious, Star Trek Beyond) for NBC Universal, in Philipstown;

(2) Life & Beth, starring Amy Schumer, Michael Cera and Michael Rapaport, for Hulu, in Putnam Valley; and

(3) HBO’s The White House Plumbers, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, who each posed this month with Beacon police officers.