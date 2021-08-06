The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 7
Putnam County Wine & Food Fest
COLD SPRING
61 Fair St. | putnamcountywinefest.com
New York cider, spirits, wine and food will be available to sample and purchase at Mayor’s Park. There will also be live music, artisan and craft vendors and other entertainment. For ages 21 and older. Also SUN 8. Cost: $25 ($10 non-tasting)
SAT 7
Climate-Friendly Open House
GARRISON
Noon – 2 p.m.
bit.ly/climate-open-house
Tour a home that has a low-carbon footprint and receive tips about heat pumps, electric-powered engines and other climate-friendly practices. Address provided after registration.
TUES 10
Hospitality and Tourism Career Job Fair
FISHKILL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Dutchess Community College
461 Route 9
sunydutchess.edu/gofishkill
Learn about employment opportunities and the college’s program for industry professionals.
THURS 12
Butterflies & Skippers
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/butterflies-skippers
The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies will host this virtual butterfly walk with naturalist Barry Haydasz. Learn about how seasons and climate change impact their life cycle. Free
SUN 15
Corn Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
beaconsloopclub.org
Enjoy fresh corn on the cob, music, entertainments and children’s activities at this annual event.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 7
Batman
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Michael Keaton stars in the title role with Jack Nicholson as the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 retelling of the caped crusader saga. Also SUN 8. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 7
The Tempest
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org
Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. Nightly except Tuesday. Cost: $20 to $175
SAT 7
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society presents the 1969 depiction of a band of outlaws in the Wild West led by Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Bring blankets and chairs. Free
WED 11
The Pollinators
BREWSTER
7 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | putnam.cce.cornell.edu
This 2019 documentary follows migratory beekeepers and their honey bees around the U.S., examining their role in the food system. A panel discussion with the director and local beekeepers will follow the screening. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
WED 11
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
An adultery scandal turns into a murder investigation in this 1988 film with a ’toon-hating judge. Kathleen Turner voiced the sultry Jessica Rabbit. Also THURS 12, FRI 13, SAT 14, SUN 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
FRI 13
Grease the Musical
BEACON
6 p.m. University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave.
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Two casts will perform the Pink Ladies and T-Birds’ roles in this youth theater production. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Also SAT 14. Cost: $15 ($10 ages 4-18, 3 and younger free)
VISUAL ART
SAT 7
The Lattimore Studio
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Work by current and former students of the Lattimore Fine Art Studio & School in Cornwall will be on view in this group exhibit. Through Aug. 29.
SAT 7
Lea Bertucci and Ben Vida
BEACON
8 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The performance artists will each showcase their experimental sound works in this monthly series co-presented with the Howland Cultural Center.
SAT 14
The Fridge Show | Transitional Spaces
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The work of eight women artists will be on view in The Fridge Show. Steve Rossi’s waterjet-cut aluminum and sculptures will be shared in the Riverside Galleries. Through Sept. 12.
SAT 14
Malgorzata Oakes | Group Show
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Oakes’ prints, drawings, and paper installations will be on view in Gallery 1, new work by gallery members in Gallery 2 and Growth, an exhibit of Evan Samuelson’s work (such as below), in the Beacon Room. Through Sept. 5.
SAT 14
Planet Rainbow Sparkles V | Arman Kendrick
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
Work by more than 90 artists will be part of the fifth Planet Rainbow exhibit and Kendrick’s appearance is the artist’s first solo show.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 14
Guided Hike
KENT
10 a.m. Hawk Rock | Whangtown Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Master Gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension will lead this hike around a four-mile loop and discuss land use, history and vegetation. Registration required. Free
SAT 14
Painting With Natural Dye Pigments
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Laura Sansone will demonstrate how to make and use thickened dyes made from plants grown on the farm and in our bio-region. Cost: $45 to $65
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 10
Sketching the Harvest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org
Bring a sketchbook and Ed Murr will show families how to make a still life with veggies they harvest and use to make a dip. Cost: $20 to $40
THURS 12
Community Read
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 8 and higher will discuss the Haldane PTA Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee’s summer read, Almost American Girl, by Robin Ha.
THURS 12
The Sparrow Sisters
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive
compassarts.org/events
The folk trio will perform family-friendly music and Romina Robinson will lead an upcycled instrument-making workshop. Registration required. Free
FRI 13
Adult Summer Reading Olympics
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Compete for prizes in giant jenga, cornhole and other games.
MUSIC
SAT 7
Wyndham Baird
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The singer, who has been called “the folk trajectory from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan,” will perform as part of a series honoring the cultural center’s co-founder, John Cohen. Cost: $20
SAT 7
The Dark Horses
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
This George Harrison tribute band will perform songs from throughout his career. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 8
Mostly Bach and Mozart
BEACON
Noon. 4 Cross St.
facebook.com/beaconchambermusic
The Beacon Ensemble — Adrienne Harmon (violin), Jordan Shapiro (guitar) and Choi Fairbanks (cello) — will share their classical passions. Free
SUN 15
Toland Brothers Band
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Chris and Jeff Toland will be joined by Allison Jolicoeur as they perform original, classic and modern rock and folk songs, specializing in vocal harmony. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 15
Margaret Vetare
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Enjoy a family folk concert on the lawn. Free
CIVIC
MON 9
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 9
Dutchess County Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
TUES 10
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 11
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 12
Public Hearing: Code Amendments
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov