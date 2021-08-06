The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 7

Putnam County Wine & Food Fest

COLD SPRING

61 Fair St. | putnamcountywinefest.com

New York cider, spirits, wine and food will be available to sample and purchase at Mayor’s Park. There will also be live music, artisan and craft vendors and other entertainment. For ages 21 and older. Also SUN 8. Cost: $25 ($10 non-tasting)

SAT 7

Climate-Friendly Open House

GARRISON

Noon – 2 p.m.

bit.ly/climate-open-house

Tour a home that has a low-carbon footprint and receive tips about heat pumps, electric-powered engines and other climate-friendly practices. Address provided after registration.

TUES 10

Hospitality and Tourism Career Job Fair

FISHKILL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dutchess Community College

461 Route 9

sunydutchess.edu/gofishkill

Learn about employment opportunities and the college’s program for industry professionals.

THURS 12

Butterflies & Skippers

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/butterflies-skippers

The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies will host this virtual butterfly walk with naturalist Barry Haydasz. Learn about how seasons and climate change impact their life cycle. Free

SUN 15

Corn Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

beaconsloopclub.org

Enjoy fresh corn on the cob, music, entertainments and children’s activities at this annual event.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 7

Batman

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Michael Keaton stars in the title role with Jack Nicholson as the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 retelling of the caped crusader saga. Also SUN 8. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SAT 7

The Tempest

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org

Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. Nightly except Tuesday. Cost: $20 to $175

SAT 7

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society presents the 1969 depiction of a band of outlaws in the Wild West led by Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Bring blankets and chairs. Free

WED 11

The Pollinators

BREWSTER

7 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | putnam.cce.cornell.edu

This 2019 documentary follows migratory beekeepers and their honey bees around the U.S., examining their role in the food system. A panel discussion with the director and local beekeepers will follow the screening. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

WED 11

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

An adultery scandal turns into a murder investigation in this 1988 film with a ’toon-hating judge. Kathleen Turner voiced the sultry Jessica Rabbit. Also THURS 12, FRI 13, SAT 14, SUN 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

FRI 13

Grease the Musical

BEACON

6 p.m. University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave.

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Two casts will perform the Pink Ladies and T-Birds’ roles in this youth theater production. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Also SAT 14. Cost: $15 ($10 ages 4-18, 3 and younger free)

VISUAL ART

SAT 7

The Lattimore Studio

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Work by current and former students of the Lattimore Fine Art Studio & School in Cornwall will be on view in this group exhibit. Through Aug. 29.

SAT 7

Lea Bertucci and Ben Vida

BEACON

8 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The performance artists will each showcase their experimental sound works in this monthly series co-presented with the Howland Cultural Center.

SAT 14

The Fridge Show | Transitional Spaces

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The work of eight women artists will be on view in The Fridge Show. Steve Rossi’s waterjet-cut aluminum and sculptures will be shared in the Riverside Galleries. Through Sept. 12.

SAT 14

Malgorzata Oakes | Group Show

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Oakes’ prints, drawings, and paper installations will be on view in Gallery 1, new work by gallery members in Gallery 2 and Growth, an exhibit of Evan Samuelson’s work (such as below), in the Beacon Room. Through Sept. 5.





SAT 14

Planet Rainbow Sparkles V | Arman Kendrick

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

Work by more than 90 artists will be part of the fifth Planet Rainbow exhibit and Kendrick’s appearance is the artist’s first solo show.





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 14

Guided Hike

KENT

10 a.m. Hawk Rock | Whangtown Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Master Gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension will lead this hike around a four-mile loop and discuss land use, history and vegetation. Registration required. Free

SAT 14

Painting With Natural Dye Pigments

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Laura Sansone will demonstrate how to make and use thickened dyes made from plants grown on the farm and in our bio-region. Cost: $45 to $65

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 10

Sketching the Harvest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org

Bring a sketchbook and Ed Murr will show families how to make a still life with veggies they harvest and use to make a dip. Cost: $20 to $40

THURS 12

Community Read

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 8 and higher will discuss the Haldane PTA Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee’s summer read, Almost American Girl, by Robin Ha.

THURS 12

The Sparrow Sisters

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive

compassarts.org/events

The folk trio will perform family-friendly music and Romina Robinson will lead an upcycled instrument-making workshop. Registration required. Free

FRI 13

Adult Summer Reading Olympics

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Compete for prizes in giant jenga, cornhole and other games.

MUSIC

SAT 7

Wyndham Baird

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The singer, who has been called “the folk trajectory from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan,” will perform as part of a series honoring the cultural center’s co-founder, John Cohen. Cost: $20

SAT 7

The Dark Horses

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

This George Harrison tribute band will perform songs from throughout his career. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 8

Mostly Bach and Mozart

BEACON

Noon. 4 Cross St.

facebook.com/beaconchambermusic

The Beacon Ensemble — Adrienne Harmon (violin), Jordan Shapiro (guitar) and Choi Fairbanks (cello) — will share their classical passions. Free

SUN 15

Toland Brothers Band

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Chris and Jeff Toland will be joined by Allison Jolicoeur as they perform original, classic and modern rock and folk songs, specializing in vocal harmony. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)





SUN 15

Margaret Vetare

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Enjoy a family folk concert on the lawn. Free

CIVIC

MON 9

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 9

Dutchess County Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

TUES 10

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 11

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 12

Public Hearing: Code Amendments

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov