Grants Galore

Dutchess, state award funds

New York State last month announced more than $900,000 in grants to support nonprofit groups involved with stewardship of state parks and historic sites, including the Little Stony Point Citizens Association and the Fort Montgomery Battle Site Association.

The Little Stony Point organization will receive $13,500 to make the trail to the overlook more accessible, while the Fort Montgomery group will receive $33,300 to complete repairs on a trail on the western part of the historic site.

The Harlem Valley Rail Trail Association also received $75,000 to repair and repave one of the oldest sections of the trail, which is part of Taconic State Park.

In the first of four rounds of grants to support the return to live performances, the state sent $9 million to arts organizations, including $20,000 to the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival to support the summer productions of The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington and The Tempest.

In Dutchess County, officials announced $397,500 in grants awarded to 13 nonprofits through its Learn, Play, Create program. The funds came from $3 million sent to the county as part of the federal American Rescue Plan.

I Am Beacon will receive $20,000 to purchase equipment such as a camera, microphones, computer, iPad and sound board, as well as art supplies, for a youth-led creative expression and media initiative.