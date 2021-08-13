Beacon Development

Updates on construction plans in city

Here is an update on some of the developments we highlighted in October, as well as two projects introduced since that are under review by the Planning Board.

364 Main St.

Number of units: 20, plus 7,500 square feet of commercial space

Status: The developer has reduced this project from four stories to three, which means it no longer requires a special-use permit from the city. During its meeting this week, the Planning Board discussed whether parking for the project should be split or located in one lot. Board members also called the scale of the proposed building versus its green space “overwhelming,” and debated whether the developer should eliminate Main Street access for safety and aesthetic reasons.

1113 Wolcott Ave.

Number of units: N/A

Status: Investors agreed to purchase the 161-year-old Reformed Church of Beacon earlier this year and plan to convert the site into a 500-person event space and bar. The Planning Board raised concerns in July with parking, which the developers conceded is not adequate, as well as operating an event space between two residential developments. The board also discussed retaining the parsonage, which the developer plans to replace with a 30-room hotel.

River Ridge

Planning Board approval: 2018

Number of units: 18 townhouses

Status: The homes, on Route 9D south of the former Reformed Church, have been completed. A 2,917-square-foot unit with three bedrooms and 3.5 baths is listed for $750,000.

23-28 Creek Drive

Planning Board approval: 2020

Number of units: 8, plus 20,000 square feet of commercial space

Status: Construction is ongoing on the U.S. headquarters of Docuware, a German document management firm.

248 Tioronda Ave.

Planning Board approval: 2020

Number of units: 64, plus 25,400 square feet of commercial space

Status: The developer appeared before the Planning Board this week to discuss amendments to the approved site plan related to the route of the Fishkill Creek Greenway and Heritage Trail. If the Metropolitan Transportation Authority grants the development an easement, the trail will run underneath Wolcott Avenue and connect to 23-28 Creek Drive. If the MTA won’t grant the easement, a ramp will be built to Wolcott for a pedestrian crossing. This project is also on the Aug. 17 Zoning Board of Appeals agenda to discuss constructing residential buildings before the commercial space. The developer has submitted letters from potential funders saying that office space is considered a higher risk for financing due to the growing trend of remote working.

416-420 Main St.

Planning Board approval: 2021

Number of units: Retail on the ground floor, office space on the second and third floors, and a single apartment on a recessed fourth floor

Status: The Planning Board reviewed plans for a live/work building in the rear of the parcel this week, raising issues with the design, which features all-glass walls.

16 W. Main St.

Number of units: 62

Status: Because of a zoning change, the development must include a commercial component on the first of its four stories; the developer is proposing artists’ retail spaces.