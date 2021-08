Pulls motorist from burning car on 9D

A Putnam County sheriff’s deputy was credited with saving a driver whose car veered off Route 9D near Boscobel on Aug. 3 and caught fire after striking a tree.

The sheriff said that Deputy William Verrastro was traveling south on Route 9D at about 10:10 a.m. when a Hyundai behind him suddenly went off the road. He and a passerby who has not been identified pulled the unconscious driver from her burning vehicle.