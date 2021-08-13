The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 14

Butterflies & Blooms

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

70 Farmstead Lane

butterfly.stonykill.org

A weeklong celebration of pollinators kicks off with a butterfly discovery walk, a flower arranging workshop and yoga by the garden. On SUN 15 enjoy a bird walk, a garden walk and a plant sale. Also TUES 17 to SAT 21. Some events require tickets ($5 to $25).

SUN 15

Corn Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

beaconsloopclub.org

Enjoy fresh corn on the cob, music, entertainments and children’s activities at this annual event.

MON 16

Blind Date with a Book

BEACON

9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Adults will have to rely on clues to themes and plots in choosing from a selection of hand-wrapped books whose titles are concealed.

THURS 19

Electric Vehicle Show

GARRISON

5 – 7:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | bit.ly/DFLelectric

Find out what’s awesome about electric cars. Meet some of your neighbors who drive electric, check out their cars and ask questions.

SAT 21

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

Browse work by 40 artisans and artists in media including wood, glass, leather, ceramics and jewelry, and enjoy live music, food trucks, New York beer and cider, and a raffle. Free

SAT 21

Riverside Crafts Fair

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Artistic creations by more than 50 exhibitors will be available for purchase. Visitors will find ceramics, furniture, home goods, fine art and crafts. Cost: $10 (timed entry)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 14

Guided Hike

KENT

10 a.m. Hawk Rock | Whangtown Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Master Gardeners from Cornell Cooperative Extension will lead this hike around a four-mile loop and discuss land use, history and vegetation. Registration required. Free

SAT 14

Painting With Natural Dye Pigments

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Laura Sansone will demonstrate how to make and use thickened dyes made from plants grown on the farm and in our bio-region. Cost: $45 to $65

WED 18

Butterfly Day

BEACON

Bannerman Island | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Educators from the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will talk about the monarch butterflies that use the island as a waystation on their migration path. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and noon. Cost: $45

WED 18

The Civil War Battle at Averasboro

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Via Zoom | dchsny.org

Michael Boden, a veteran and military historian, recently visited the battleground in North Carolina and will share his research on the role of Dutchess County people who fought there in this online presentation for the Dutchess County Historical Society.

SAT 21

Pollinators: What’s the Big Deal?

BREWSTER

10:30 a.m. Tilly Foster Garden

Route 312 & Prospect Hill Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Master Gardeners will discuss the critical role of bees, butterflies and other pollinators, and what people can do to help them.

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 17

Improv and Theater Games

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org

Eric Saiet will lead improv games for children ages 7 and older and harvest the ingredients to make salsa from the garden. Cost: $20 to $40

TUES 17

Neighborhood Farms Visits

GARRISON

5p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | bit.ly/farm8-17

The library will lead a walking tour to some of its surrounding farms and their animal residents. Online registration required. The rain date is THURS 19.

WED 18

Ms. Ginny’s Retirement

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave. | beaconlibrary.org

Celebrate the the children’s librarian as she retires after 31 years at the Howland Public Library.

FRI 20

DIY Dog and Cat Toys

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Materials and instructions will be available for a day of family crafts.

SAT 21

Back 2 School Block Party

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. South Avenue Park

beaconback2school.com

Get ready for the school year with a DJ, face painting and other activities. The first 100 participants will receive backpack starter kits.

SAT 21

Teen Water Balloon Fight

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Participants in the Summer Reading program get bonus balloons for every book they’ve read.

VISUAL ART

SAT 14

Exhibit C: Anthropocene Landscapes

BEACON

2 – 6 p.m. Photo Book Works

469 Main St. | photobookworks.com

Zachary Skinner’s paintings will be on view for the last day of the exhibit. The work is part of the Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss series.

SAT 14

Complexion of the Stainless Steel

BEACON

4 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St.

hudsonbeachglassshop.com

Insun Kim’s sculptures and paintings will be on exhibit through Sept. 6.

SAT 14

The Fridge Show | Transitional Spaces

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The work of eight women artists will be on view in The Fridge Show. Steve Rossi’s waterjet-cut aluminum and sculptures will be shared in the Riverside Galleries. Through Sept. 12.

SAT 14

Malgorzata Oakes | Group Show

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Oakes’ prints, drawings and paper installations will be on view in Gallery 1, new work by gallery members in Gallery 2 and Growth, an exhibit of Evan Samuelson’s work, in the Beacon Room. Through Sept. 5.

SAT 14

Planet Rainbow Sparkles V | Arman Kendrick

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

Work by more than 90 artists will be part of the fifth Planet Rainbow exhibit, and Kendrick’s appearance is the artist’s first solo show.

MUSIC

SAT 14

Willa Vincitore

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The singer, songwriter and New York State Blues Hall of Fame inductee will perform songs from her album, Better Days. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 15

Shayna Blass

BEACON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Beacon Farmers’ Market | 223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

The singer will perform music from her debut album. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 15

Toland Brothers Band

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Chris and Jeff Toland will be joined by Allison Jolicoeur as they perform original, classic and modern rock and folk songs, specializing in vocal harmony. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)

SUN 15

Margaret Vetare

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Enjoy a family folk concert on the lawn. Free

FRI 20

Mississippi Travelers

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. 142 Main St.

Fiddler Harry Bolick, guitarist Jacques DiCroce, bassist Charlie Shaw and fiddler and banjo player Brian Slattery will perform old-time string music during this outdoor concert.

FRI 20

David Buskin & Robin Batteau

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Joined by Jesse Terry, the witty songwriters will perform melodic, gritty folk with their percussionist, Marshal Rosenberg. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 14

Grease the Musical

BEACON

11 a.m. & 2 & 5 p.m.

University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave.

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Two casts will perform the Pink Ladies and T-Birds’ roles in this youth theater production. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Cost: $15 ($10 ages 4-18, 3 and younger free)

SAT 14

The Tempest

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org

Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. Nightly except Tuesday. Cost: $20 to $175

SAT 14

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

An adultery scandal turns into a murder investigation in this 1988 film with a cartoon-hating judge. Kathleen Turner voiced the sultry Jessica Rabbit. Also SUN 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

WED 18

Clue

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Find Colonel Mustard in the library with the knife in this 1985 film based on the board game and starring Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd and Lesley Ann Warren. Also THURS 19, FRI 20, SAT 21, SUN 22. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

THURS 19

Hip Hop Therapy

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

hvshakespeare.org

As part of the HVSF2 Reading Series, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival actors will read company member Luis Quintero’s play. Cost: $10

FRI 20

Bill and Ted Face the Music

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles in a 2020 sequel to Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989). Boats leave the Beacon dock at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Cost: $40

FRI 20

Saturn’s Return

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Nerve Tank will present a project designed for the cultural center’s carriage house with Karen Grenke, Jason Howard, Robin Kurtz and Mark Lindberg. Also SAT 21. Cost: $20

SAT 21

North by Northwest

COLD SPRING

7:45 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1959 Alfred Hitchcock film starring Cary Grant as an ad man who is mistakenly identified as a government agent by a ruthless spy played by James Mason. Bring blankets and chairs. Free

SUN 22

Untitled Agatha Project

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom | hvshakespeare.org

As part of the HVSF2 Reading Series, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival actors will perform a revised version of Heidi Armbruster’s play. Cost: $10

CIVICS

MON 16

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 16

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 16

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov