The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 14
Butterflies & Blooms
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
70 Farmstead Lane
butterfly.stonykill.org
A weeklong celebration of pollinators kicks off with a butterfly discovery walk, a flower arranging workshop and yoga by the garden. On SUN 15 enjoy a bird walk, a garden walk and a plant sale. Also TUES 17 to SAT 21. Some events require tickets ($5 to $25).
SUN 15
Corn Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
beaconsloopclub.org
Enjoy fresh corn on the cob, music, entertainments and children’s activities at this annual event.
MON 16
Blind Date with a Book
BEACON
9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Adults will have to rely on clues to themes and plots in choosing from a selection of hand-wrapped books whose titles are concealed.
THURS 19
Electric Vehicle Show
GARRISON
5 – 7:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | bit.ly/DFLelectric
Find out what’s awesome about electric cars. Meet some of your neighbors who drive electric, check out their cars and ask questions.
SAT 21
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
Browse work by 40 artisans and artists in media including wood, glass, leather, ceramics and jewelry, and enjoy live music, food trucks, New York beer and cider, and a raffle. Free
SAT 21
Riverside Crafts Fair
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Artistic creations by more than 50 exhibitors will be available for purchase. Visitors will find ceramics, furniture, home goods, fine art and crafts. Cost: $10 (timed entry)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 14
Guided Hike
KENT
10 a.m. Hawk Rock | Whangtown Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Master Gardeners from Cornell Cooperative Extension will lead this hike around a four-mile loop and discuss land use, history and vegetation. Registration required. Free
SAT 14
Painting With Natural Dye Pigments
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Laura Sansone will demonstrate how to make and use thickened dyes made from plants grown on the farm and in our bio-region. Cost: $45 to $65
WED 18
Butterfly Day
BEACON
Bannerman Island | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Educators from the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will talk about the monarch butterflies that use the island as a waystation on their migration path. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and noon. Cost: $45
WED 18
The Civil War Battle at Averasboro
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Via Zoom | dchsny.org
Michael Boden, a veteran and military historian, recently visited the battleground in North Carolina and will share his research on the role of Dutchess County people who fought there in this online presentation for the Dutchess County Historical Society.
SAT 21
Pollinators: What’s the Big Deal?
BREWSTER
10:30 a.m. Tilly Foster Garden
Route 312 & Prospect Hill Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Master Gardeners will discuss the critical role of bees, butterflies and other pollinators, and what people can do to help them.
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 17
Improv and Theater Games
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org
Eric Saiet will lead improv games for children ages 7 and older and harvest the ingredients to make salsa from the garden. Cost: $20 to $40
TUES 17
Neighborhood Farms Visits
GARRISON
5p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | bit.ly/farm8-17
The library will lead a walking tour to some of its surrounding farms and their animal residents. Online registration required. The rain date is THURS 19.
WED 18
Ms. Ginny’s Retirement
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave. | beaconlibrary.org
Celebrate the the children’s librarian as she retires after 31 years at the Howland Public Library.
FRI 20
DIY Dog and Cat Toys
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Materials and instructions will be available for a day of family crafts.
SAT 21
Back 2 School Block Party
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. South Avenue Park
beaconback2school.com
Get ready for the school year with a DJ, face painting and other activities. The first 100 participants will receive backpack starter kits.
SAT 21
Teen Water Balloon Fight
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Participants in the Summer Reading program get bonus balloons for every book they’ve read.
VISUAL ART
SAT 14
Exhibit C: Anthropocene Landscapes
BEACON
2 – 6 p.m. Photo Book Works
469 Main St. | photobookworks.com
Zachary Skinner’s paintings will be on view for the last day of the exhibit. The work is part of the Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss series.
SAT 14
Complexion of the Stainless Steel
BEACON
4 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St.
hudsonbeachglassshop.com
Insun Kim’s sculptures and paintings will be on exhibit through Sept. 6.
SAT 14
The Fridge Show | Transitional Spaces
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The work of eight women artists will be on view in The Fridge Show. Steve Rossi’s waterjet-cut aluminum and sculptures will be shared in the Riverside Galleries. Through Sept. 12.
SAT 14
Malgorzata Oakes | Group Show
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Oakes’ prints, drawings and paper installations will be on view in Gallery 1, new work by gallery members in Gallery 2 and Growth, an exhibit of Evan Samuelson’s work, in the Beacon Room. Through Sept. 5.
SAT 14
Planet Rainbow Sparkles V | Arman Kendrick
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
Work by more than 90 artists will be part of the fifth Planet Rainbow exhibit, and Kendrick’s appearance is the artist’s first solo show.
MUSIC
SAT 14
Willa Vincitore
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The singer, songwriter and New York State Blues Hall of Fame inductee will perform songs from her album, Better Days. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 15
Shayna Blass
BEACON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Beacon Farmers’ Market | 223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
The singer will perform music from her debut album. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 15
Toland Brothers Band
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Chris and Jeff Toland will be joined by Allison Jolicoeur as they perform original, classic and modern rock and folk songs, specializing in vocal harmony. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 15
Margaret Vetare
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Enjoy a family folk concert on the lawn. Free
FRI 20
Mississippi Travelers
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. 142 Main St.
Fiddler Harry Bolick, guitarist Jacques DiCroce, bassist Charlie Shaw and fiddler and banjo player Brian Slattery will perform old-time string music during this outdoor concert.
FRI 20
David Buskin & Robin Batteau
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Joined by Jesse Terry, the witty songwriters will perform melodic, gritty folk with their percussionist, Marshal Rosenberg. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 14
Grease the Musical
BEACON
11 a.m. & 2 & 5 p.m.
University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave.
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Two casts will perform the Pink Ladies and T-Birds’ roles in this youth theater production. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Cost: $15 ($10 ages 4-18, 3 and younger free)
SAT 14
The Tempest
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org
Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. Nightly except Tuesday. Cost: $20 to $175
SAT 14
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
An adultery scandal turns into a murder investigation in this 1988 film with a cartoon-hating judge. Kathleen Turner voiced the sultry Jessica Rabbit. Also SUN 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
WED 18
Clue
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Find Colonel Mustard in the library with the knife in this 1985 film based on the board game and starring Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd and Lesley Ann Warren. Also THURS 19, FRI 20, SAT 21, SUN 22. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
THURS 19
Hip Hop Therapy
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
hvshakespeare.org
As part of the HVSF2 Reading Series, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival actors will read company member Luis Quintero’s play. Cost: $10
FRI 20
Bill and Ted Face the Music
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles in a 2020 sequel to Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989). Boats leave the Beacon dock at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Cost: $40
FRI 20
Saturn’s Return
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Nerve Tank will present a project designed for the cultural center’s carriage house with Karen Grenke, Jason Howard, Robin Kurtz and Mark Lindberg. Also SAT 21. Cost: $20
SAT 21
North by Northwest
COLD SPRING
7:45 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1959 Alfred Hitchcock film starring Cary Grant as an ad man who is mistakenly identified as a government agent by a ruthless spy played by James Mason. Bring blankets and chairs. Free
SUN 22
Untitled Agatha Project
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom | hvshakespeare.org
As part of the HVSF2 Reading Series, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival actors will perform a revised version of Heidi Armbruster’s play. Cost: $10
CIVICS
MON 16
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 16
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 16
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov