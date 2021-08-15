Philipstown Obituaries

Ellie Cococcia (1930-2021)

Eleanor “Ellie” Cococcia, 91, of Peekskill and formerly of Garrison, died Aug. 10.

She was born on March 12, 1930, in Peekskill, the daughter of Alberto and Annunziata (Astrologo) Cococcia. She graduated from Peekskill High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Plattsburgh State Teachers College and a master’s degree from Penn State University.

Ellie taught home economics at Lakeland High School for 25 years and resided for most of her life in Garrison before moving back home to Peekskill. She was a member of The Church of the Assumption in Peekskill, as well as the Assumption Entertainment Committee and the Columbiettes.

She is survived by 11 nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law. Her four siblings died before her.

A funeral Mass will be held at The Church of the Assumption, 131 Union Ave., at 10 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 16), followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

George Wilcox (1950-2021)

George F. Wilcox, 70, of Wappingers Falls and formerly of Cold Spring, died Aug. 6 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born Aug. 15, 1950, in North Salem, the son of Leroy and Cecilia (Menarski) Wilcox. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1975 and was a member of American Legion Post 427 in Wappingers Falls. On May 15, 1982, he married Michele Merante.

Until his retirement, George was the parts manager for Curry Toyota in Cortlandt Manor. He loved the outdoors — fishing, hunting, golfing and gardening — and all types of music.

In addition to his wife and mother, George is survived by his children, Daniel Wilcox (Nora) of Texas, Elizabeth Wilcox (Ian Tudmian) of New Orleans, Shannon Pena (Mark) of Cranford, New Jersey, and Jamie Wilcox (Jeanie) of Naugatuck, Connecticut; as well as his grandchildren, Shawn, Cameron and Jacob.

Arrangements will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).